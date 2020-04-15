As I sit here, "I remember" only the aftermath of the tornado 92 years ago, that demolished six houses and pulled two others from the foundation. I don't remember what must have been a very rough ride, as the vacuum behind the storm pulled our house 45 feet down the hill, with my parents, older brother and two baby brothers, and me, inside! I only can remember later, walking up the road with my mother, to the neighbors' house, and seeing every fence and tree covered with bedding, clothes, all sucked out of the broken windows. To this day, when I see a plastic bag or other items on a fence or bush, the memory returns.

In addition to the date, April 4, the recent tornado in Jonesboro made me wonder if Louetta Cheatham Hogins was near the storm, as the last I heard from her, she lives in Jonesboro. Her sister in California, brother in Arkansas, brother in Kansas, my brother James Myers in Springdale, Vernon Yeager in Garland, Texas, as well as Billy Dee Osborne and I, who still live in Lincoln, are all survivors of "the storm," or cyclone as it was called then.

I always wish I could help those who have lost so much, but I can always say, "God, help them!" Of course, there is some government assistance and insurance now, which didn't exist in the 1920's, but even that can't replace so many treasures and in some cases, loss of lives.

Now, during this "virus" scare, we especially appreciate the clerks and other employees as they try to provide our needs via computer. THANK YOU!

Happy birthday to Hunter Taylor, Josie Hobbs, Wilma Myers, Joey Cox, Karen Williams, Judy Bradley, Kenny Bailey, Sherry Gardner, Jackie Griffin, Joy Thomas, Dorothy Jordan.

Happy anniversary to Jerry and Judy Bradley.

Happy years, all!

Community on 04/15/2020