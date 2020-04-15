LINCOLN -- Local teachers and staff are buckled in for the ride after Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered schools to remain closed for in-person instruction for the rest of the school year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Lincoln, Prairie Grove and Farmington school officials say they believe they have plans in place to meet the academic and food needs of their students.

Lincoln Schools

Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District, said she believes her principals and teachers were ready for the order.

Teachers are using a mixture of ways to reach their students, including Zoom video sessions, flash drives for those who do not have internet service, paper materials and providing other online resources for additional instruction.

Parents have picked up bags with a computer and activities for their children at home.

"We're not perfect but I feel we're covered," Spears said. "We've outlined how we would wrap up the year."

She's attending weekly virtual meetings with superintendents from other rural school districts across the state and said each time she's coming away with a new idea.

Last week, about 70 superintendents were participating in the meeting, Spears said.

Her principals are meeting through Zoom once a week with their teachers, and Spears is meeting with her administrative staff weekly.

Principals and teachers are still working on several items. For one, the elementary school usually celebrates science week. The school is trying to figure out how to make that happen virtually.

Schools also are implementing their own fun activities. Spirit Week was celebrated by some schools last week.

Spears said stress was high after Hutchinson made his announcement to close schools for the year and she quickly assured her staff.

She said she told them, "We need to chill. Maybe our expectations are too high."

From listening to others in the state, emotions are "all over the place," Spears said. She said she did not want her teachers and students to become any more stressed over the situation.

She's told her faculty: "Family first and we do the best we can, and we're at peace with it and we're going to be happy and we're going to go from there."

The district is continuing to provide meals to schools through cafeteria workers, paraprofessionals and bus drivers.

One day last week, buses delivered 900 meals to students. Lincoln is delivering six meals on Mondays and four meals on Thursdays.

"That's huge," Spears said. "It also allows our food service employees and bus drivers to stay employed and get paid."

Farmington High

Clayton Williams, assistant principal with Farmington High School, said the school is following the governor's recommendation and recommendations from Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key.

The main focus for the high school, Williams said, is that teachers will not introduce new concepts but will reinforce what students have learned so that they will be prepared for next year.

Williams said teachers are being encouraged to do what's most comfortable for their students. For example, he said he's asking teachers not to have a Zoom meeting everyday if possible.

"Maybe one or twice a week per class. Maybe have one big meeting and then meet as small groups," Williams said.

Most students have checked out Chromebooks for their online classes. Some are relying on paper and pen.

Teachers are coming in by department once a week to get what they need for their classes that week. They are leaving copies of everything with the school office in case parents need to pick up any information or the office is mailing the packets.

"We're trying to eliminate any contact," Williams said.

The school also is hosting a weekly virtual faculty meeting.

"This is to just check on their well-being and to bounce out some ideas," he added.

Williams said he has seen where the pace of the students' participation in classes has picked up and they are engaged. At times, he said teachers are contacting students they are not hearing from to check on them.

"We've told our staff to be support for their students. They are the frontline for our students," Williams said.

Bryan Law, Farmington superintendent, said he's been very impressed with what Farmington teachers are doing for their students.

"I've always said the best way to teach is with the teachers and students at school but they're doing a great job," Law said.

Farmington is delivering meals to students by bus route and pickup. In all, the school is feeding about 500 students. It is delivering about 1,800 meals on Mondays and 2,700 meals on Wednesdays, according to Wendy Burrus, nutrition director.

Prairie Grove Elementary

Prairie Grove Elementary Co-Principal Brenda Marshell is spending a lot of time in virtual meetings these days. She said she is meeting with her grade level teachers and other staff in separate meetings, as well as administrative meetings.

"We've mapped out the rest of the year," Marshell said.

Elementary teachers will focus on essential skills for the rest of the year and maybe throw in a few new concepts for students to just "see and hear." Students will not be expected to master anything new while they are going to school virtually, Marshell said.

Teachers by grade are taking a piece of each instruction and working with students on it during the day. For example, she explained, all first graders will do the same thing everyday but they may have a different teacher working with them on a specific instruction or activity.

Encore teachers -- physical education, music, art -- are offering a weekly class to all students.

"The teachers are depending on each other," Marshell said.

Prairie Grove's two school resource officers also have been involved with the students. They are reading books online through Facebook Live and sharing activities families can do together.

Marshell said another fun activity is show and tell. She recently videotaped herself to show and tell about her tractor.

"We've put it out there for teachers to pick out what you want to do," Marshell said. "We don't know all the situations at home and we do not want to have children crying."

Teachers are asked to connect with their students twice a week, face to face if possible.

She also noted that while a school day may be 8 to 3, teachers are not working 8 to 3.

"They're getting texts at midnight," she said. "A lot of parents are still working and when they get home, they have questions. The teachers are being bombarded but they're OK with it. They are not complaining."

She added, "I think teachers are stressed (teaching from home) but they are proud of what they've thrown together," Marshell said. "I also feel they've all grown closer to each other and closer to their students."

Prairie Grove is delivering four meals on Mondays, four meals on Wednesdays and two meals on Fridays by buses, said David Kellogg, assistant superintendent. One day last week, he said buses delivered 2,772 meals to students and siblings throughout the district.

