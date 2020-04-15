COURTESY PHOTO Bentley Stewart, a fourth grader at Prairie Grove Middle School, is participating in a Zoom meeting with his teacher and class. His teacher, Mrs. Barker, has been hosting a daily Zoom meeting with her students as she goes over the lessons for the day.

COURTESY PHOTO Craig Froud, a fifth grader at Prairie Grove Middle School, is working on literacy and social studies for the French and Indian War.

COURTESY PHOTO Eli Summerfield, 7, is participating in his first Zoom meeting with his first grade teacher Mrs. Ogle and other classmates at Prairie Grove Elementary School. This morning's session was show and tell and Eli is sharing his stuffed animal, Tiggy. His mother was glad to see him so happy during the Zoom session.

COURTESY PHOTO Hunter Kidd, a second grader at Prairie Grove Elementary School, enjoys his school lunch at home this day. Hunter has said he "loves" having school at home but misses his friends.

COURTESY PHOTO Jackson McCratic, has his space set up for his classes at home.

COURTESY PHOTO Korbin Spencer, a first grader at Prairie Grove Elementary School, displays an art project he finished at home. Korbin is in Mrs. Ezell's class.

COURTESY PHOTO Marie Martin, 16, and Sarah Martin, 13, both of Prairie Grove, challenged their youth group at First Baptist Church in Fayetteville to a chalk art competition. This is one of the drawings they finished on their driveway.

COURTESY PHOTO This photo shows the home office setup for Farmington High teacher Mike Jackson (above) and his computer screen when he is hosting a live Zoom lesson with his students (below). Jackson teaches Advanced Placement classes in chemistry and physics and teaches pre-AP chemistry. His is posting his online assignments through Google Classroom.

COURTESY PHOTO Stella Weaver, a first grader at Prairie Grove Elementary School, participates in computer time as part of her classroom this day.

COURTESY PHOTO Farmington High teacher Mike Jackson has set up his office and school space at home and is hosting live Zoom lessons with his students and posting online assignments through Google Classroom. Jackson teaches Advanced Placement classes in chemistry and physics and teaches pre-AP chemistry.

