FAYETTEVILLE -- Two people were injured Thursday, April 9 when the vehicle they were in went off the road and into Goose Creek, west of Fayetteville.

The accident was reported at 1:24 p.m. Steve Harrison, assistant chief with Central Emergency Medical Services, said both people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other information was available.

John Luther, emergency services director for Washington County, said firefighters from Fayetteville, Farmington and Wedington fire departments responded to the wreck, which was in the area of 13605 Goose Creek Road. Luther said it appeared the vehicle went off the bridge and into Goose Creek where it overturned.

"Fortunately, the water was not too deep, and the fire departments were able to get them out," Luther said.

General News on 04/15/2020