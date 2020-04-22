Sharp Cemetery has canceled its May 17 decorating day because of the covid-19 pandemic.
Donations can be dropped off at Arvest Bank or with Melba Garrett.General News on 04/22/2020
Print Headline: Cemetery Decorations Canceled
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.