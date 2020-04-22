Sign in
Cemetery Decorations Canceled by STAFF REPORT | April 22, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Sharp Cemetery has canceled its May 17 decorating day because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Donations can be dropped off at Arvest Bank or with Melba Garrett.

General News on 04/22/2020

Print Headline: Cemetery Decorations Canceled

