FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council approved a request at its April 13 meeting to disperse $271,710 for the city's part of a state project to improve Double Springs Road from Main Street to Rheas Mill Road.

The city and Arkansas Department of Transportation have been working to get this project completed during the past five years.

The state designed the project and recently opened bids. APAC Central of Fayetteville submitted a low bid of $671,710. The only other bid came from Sweetser Construction for $787,000.

Of the total costs, State Aid to Cities will pay $400,000 and Farmington will be responsible for the balance of $271,710. The city also is responsible for the cost to relocate utilities, and the City Council dedicated another $200,000 to pay the relocation costs.

The city will use money from the street improvement bond fund to pay these costs. The current balance of that account is $492,000.

According to an email from Bryan Freeling with Arkansas Department of Transportation to Mayor Ernie Penn, the primary purpose of the project is to improve drainage on and in the area around Double Springs Road.

The project includes increasing the capacity for the left turn lane at the intersection of Double Springs and Main, widening Double Springs so it will have two 12-foot travel lanes, replace existing sidewalks and add new sidewalks, install curb and gutter the length of the project, install a storm water sewer system, increase the capacity of the detention pond.

In other action, the council approved a request for a new Dodge Durango and equipment for $36,000 for the police department. This purchase was in the 2020 police budget.

Chief Brian Hubbard said his Dodge Charger would be placed in the patrol fleet and he would drive the new Durango. Hubbard said the department preferred to use Dodge Chargers on patrol because they are better pursuit vehicles.

The council also approved an ordinance to rezone land from RE-1 (residential estate district) to RE-2 at the request of Bleaux and Samantha Barnes. This land is located across the street from Farmington High School.

General News on 04/22/2020