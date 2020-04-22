FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission will consider another residential development at its 6 p.m. April 27 meeting at City Hall.

Summerfield Subdivision, phase 1, will be located west of North Hunter Street. The land already is zoned R-1, single-family residential, with a minimum lot size, 10,000 square feet.

Charles Zardin with Jorgensen and Associates said Phase 1 will have 55.25 acres with 117 single family homes. Most of the lots will be around 10,000 square feet. Zardin said no decisions have been made about future phases.

The subdivision will have three entrances off North Hunter: Wilson Street, which will be extended into the development, Watson Street and a new road will be built between Wilson and Watson.

According to the preliminary plat, Pitts Dynasty Trust No. 3 is the owner/developer of the project.

