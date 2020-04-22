Photo: McKee

Coy Gerald McKee

Coy Gerald McKee, 86, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away April 20, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 25, 1934, in Prairie Grove, the son of Garland and Florence (Kilgore) McKee. He was a veteran who served in Germany from 1955-1957. He returned home to his beautiful wife Della and achieved his degree at Okmulgee Tech and pursued his career as an electrician. He was a master electrician and member IBEW, local 700 for 50 years. He also was a devoted cattle and chicken farmer. He always saw the good in everyone and was a leader in the community, including Illinois Chapel Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday school and music leader. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and studied the scripture diligently. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jerry McKee; and two sisters, Willene Self and Helen Littleton.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Della (Smith) McKee; one son, Dewain McKee and his wife Leann of Farmington, Ark.; one daughter, Karla Gray and her husband Bill of Bryant, Ark.; one sister, Maralea Eames of Jenks, Okla.; five grandchildren, Travis McKee, Whitney (Marcus) McCash, Brooke (Clint) Bagley, Matthew (Sara) Gray, Megan (Seth) Alkire; and seven great-grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family will hold a private funeral service, but you may view online at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at www.luginbuel.com.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Illinois Chapel Cemetery where you are encouraged to exercise social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Illinois Chapel Church, 12411 Illinois Chapel Road, Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

