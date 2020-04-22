MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior forward Audrey Culpepper (right) and her mother, Sara Mitchell, pose with a 2014 Dodge Charger purchased by Mitchell and her husband, Mike Mitchell, as a surprise gift for Audrey. They chose to deliver the car via Farmington girls basketball coach Brad Johnson, who handed Audrey the keys during halftime of a boys basketball game on Jan. 21 after Cardinal Arena announcer Steve Morgan announced a car registered to Audrey Culpepper was in the parking lot with its lights on.

FARMINGTON -- Audrey Culpepper realized she wasn't dreaming when she looked out onto the floor of Cardinal Arena and saw her coach, Brad Johnson dangling a set of car keys.

About 45 minutes earlier she scored 20 points in the Lady Cardinals' 69-50 conference win over Berryville Tuesday, Jan. 21. The boys game was now at halftime with Farmington leading 34-25. A bunch of her teammates surrounded Culpepper and ushered her into a corner.

Audrey Culpepper Senior 2019-2020 CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS Senior^GM^MIN^PTS^REB^AST^STL^BLK^TO^PF TOTAL^34^739^201^135^53^41^35^37^74 2019-2020^MIN^PTS^DREB^OREB^REB^AST^STL^BLK AVG^21.7^5.9^2.6^1.2^4.0^1.6^1.2^1.0 SHOOTING^FGM-FGA—FGPct.^2FGM-2FGA—2FG Pct.^3FGM-3FGA—3FGPct.^FTM-FTA—FTPct. TOTALS^78-163—48 pct.^49-86—57 pct.^29-77—38 pct.^16-27—59 pct.

"Wait right here."

Farmington public address announcer Steve Morgan brought attention to a car in the parking lot with its lights on.

Culpepper didn't pay much heed until Morgan identified her as the owner.

"I didn't know what was going on and then I heard it," Culpepper said. "At first he said something about the lights being on. I was like, 'OK, this is another person's lights that are on,' and he said (the car belongs) to Audrey Culpepper."

The 5-10 senior forward, who led Farmington's 2019-2020 Class 4A State championship girls basketball team in blocked shots hesitated.

"What? It must be a mistake or something," she said to herself.

Morgan described the car as a Dodge Charger with license plates registered to Audrey Culpepper.

"I finally realized, 'Wow,' when I saw Coach Johnson on the court. That's when I knew."

Surprise Gift

The car was a surprise gift from her parents, Mike and Sara Mitchell, following Culpepper's acceptance of a basketball scholarship offer from Crowder College, of Neosho, Mo. The couple secretly arranged the presentation with Farmington head girls basketball coach, Brad Johnson.

That wouldn't be the last celebration to thrill Culpepper and her teammates during the 2019-2020 championship season which became one sweet ride although they experienced a few jolts along the journey including the initial devastation after the team arrived in Hot Springs Thursday, March 12, prepared to spend the night before taking on Star City for the Class 4A state championship scheduled for Friday, March 13 at Bank OZK Arena.

Arkansas' first presumed case of coronavirus led to postponement of the state finals as state and health officials worked to try and contain the spread of the virus. Brad Johnson checked with Farmington superintendent of schools Bryan Law and since the team was already checked into its motel the decision was made to spend the night.

Brad Johnson took the girls out to entertain themselves, creating one more team memory from a season that nobody knew had just ended. The following Monday a dead period was imposed prohibiting practices, workouts, weightlifting, team travel and competition.

Culpepper played an integral role as one of the tallest players on the roster alongside junior forward Tori Kersey and sophomore Morgan Brye, none of whom were physically overpowering, yet bore the brunt of helping the Lady Cardinals hold their own on the boards.

Clutch 3-Pointers

Culpepper averaged 5.9 points, 4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1 block while playing 21.7 minutes per game. She led the squad in blocked shots and thwarted many an opponent's run with timely 3-point shooting.

"For me just seeing the ball go in gives me a lot of confidence to shoot it more (believing) that it will go in," Culpepper said.

Two years prior Culpepper nailed a momentum-stopping 3-pointer during a Feb. 27, 2018, Class 5A State tournament win over De Queen. The Lady Leopards had just ripped off 14 points in a 1:27 span of the fourth quarter reducing Farmington's lead to 51-48 with 4:48 to play when Makenna Vanzant broke the press and passed to Culpepper spotted up in the right corner.

Earlier Culpepper missed a trey and was called for traveling while attempting another three, but she was as cold as ice on this trifecta which kick-started a 9-3 Farmington run en route to a 70-59 win.

"I especially remember that game. As soon as I shot that three I felt it go in," Culpepper said. "It did boost my confidence a lot. I guess that was probably the starting point for me 'cause I started shooting the ball a lot more."

State Champions

She hasn't hesitated to shoot since. Culpepper added another terrific trifecta to her personal highlight reel in this year's state tournament, again staunching an opponent's run.

Batesville outscored the Lady Cardinals 16-9 in the third quarter of the 2020 Class 4A State semifinals to pull within 47-41.

Culpepper drained a three to begin the fourth quarter and became part of a solid defensive rebounding effort down the stretch. Batesville got second chances earlier but with the game on the line Culpepper and the Lady Cardinals consistently completed defensive stops by controlling the rebound.

Farmington had no field goals in the last three minutes yet extended its lead at the free throw line because of rebounding. That 76-64 victory over the 2019 defending state champion Lady Pioneers ultimately led to Farmington being awarded the 2020 state crown along with co-champion Star City, a 55-53 winner over Pulaski Academy in the other state semifinals.

On Monday March 9 Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas schools will remain closed to on-site instruction for the remainder of the school year. The AAA followed that by declaring all basketball teams from Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A, which had advanced to the state finals as state champions -- leaving Culpepper with one more dream come true in a season transformed into a sweet ride in spite of the speed bumps.

For devoted Lady Cardinal fans who have watched her consistently knock down 3-pointers for the last three seasons it's almost like she's breaking open one more time ...

Sports on 04/22/2020