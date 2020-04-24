An additional Arkansan died from covid-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday, bringing the toll statewide to 46.

The total number of recorded covid-19 cases rose to 2,741, including 1,763 active cases in which a patient is still ill as opposed to recovered or deceased.

The highest daily number of test results, 2,808, came in Thursday, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said. The uptick came as the state is pushing for a two-day “surge” in testing Friday and Saturday.

Hutchinson asked every Arkansan who believes they may have covid-19 based on symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath to get tested. The state had been averaging around 1,000 tests a day but the governor hopes to push the number to 1,500 Friday and Saturday each.

At the Cummins Unit state prison, the number of infected inmates rose to 690, Smith said. He said more than 30 staff are also infected.

A total of 79 inmates at the federal prison in Forrest City have tested positive, Hutchinson said, as have 11 staff.

Of all cases, Smith said 104 are hospitalized, including 25 on ventilators.

Healthcare workers account for 285 cases, and nursing home residents account for 176. There are cases at 34 such facilities, Smith said.

Smith said he is concerned there has been an increase in positive cases of covid-19 over the last few days in the general population, which excludes the outbreaks among the prison population.

The state will continue to monitor the rate of growth, he said, and the rate will be factored into decisions to be made in the next week to 10 days about whether certain businesses and venues will be reopened in early May.

