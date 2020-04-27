State health officials reported an increase of 76 covid-19 cases over a 24-hour period Monday, ending a six-day streak during which the Arkansas Department of Health tracked the daily spread of the disease at over a hundred cases.

The total number of cases reported by the Health Department on Monday afternoon was 3,017. A total of 50 deaths have been attributed to the virus in Arkansas.

At a press briefing Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson pointed to declining numbers of newly reported cases -- as well as other measures, such as an increase in testing and a decline in ER visits for flu-like symptoms -- to express optimism that the state could soon meet certain benchmarks that would allow for a re-opening of businesses and shuttered services.

"We're on a downward slope, but we haven't been there for 14 days," Hutchinson said.

The governor has said he will make a decision later this week on whether the state can safely allow restaurants, gyms and beauty salons beginning re-opening on May 4.

