FARMINGTON -- If you're a high school senior, the parent of a senior or the grandparent of a senior, these questions are most likely on your mind in the midst of the covid-19 outbreak. Will the school have a graduation ceremony? Will it be in person or virtual? When will we graduate?

Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove administrators are grappling with the questions. Some have made plans, though everyone acknowledges plans can change because of the covid-19 outbreak and restrictions on social gatherings. Others are tossing around ideas.

PGHS Sets Aug. 1 Date

Prairie Grove High School has set a 4 p.m., Aug. 1 date for its 2020 graduation ceremony, according to Superintendent Reba Holmes.

Holmes said the high school sent out surveys to its 128 seniors and asked them to look at two options. Of the total, 88 responded, with 17 seniors saying they preferred Option 1 and 71 seniors saying they preferred Option 2.

Option 1 would be to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on May 16. Option 2 would be an Aug. 1 ceremony.

Ron Bond, Prairie Grove High principal, said he believes most of his seniors want a real commencement ceremony.

"We don't know what the outcome is really going to be but we prefer a real one on Aug. 1," Bond said. "We would do a traditional commercement."

If social gathering restrictions do not allow a commencement service, Bond said the school would hold a virtual graduation on that date.

"But we're holding out to do the real thing," he said, noting that graduating from high school is a "rite of passage" for kids and their families.

"I htink we have an obligation to at least try if we can," he said

The school is going to order personalized signs for all seniors and these will be placed around town or maybe around the high school, Holmes said.

LHS Looks At Two Dates

Courtney Jones, Lincoln High principal, said the school has sent out information to students about prom and graduation and are looking at two possible dates in the summer to make sure seniors will have these two traditions this year.

In June, prom would be June 19 and graduation would be June 20. For July, the possible dates are prom on July 24 and graduation on July 25.

"This will all be dependent upon restrictions being lifted, and if they aren't by the last date, we will decide on future dates," Jones said.

(On Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Education announced no traditional high school commencements would be allowed before July 1).

Lincoln High is going to honor its seniors the week of May 21, which is the graduation date on the school calendar. The school will post senior signs along the road leading to the high school football stadium. The football field lights will go on at 7 p.m. May 21 for 20 minutes for the seniors.

Seniors will socially distance and be allowed to pick up their individual signs and take them home.

FHS Considers Options

Jon Purifoy, Farmington High principal, said his plan is to have something for graduation but at this point he does not know how that will look.

If restrictions are lifted, Purifoy said his first thought is to have a ceremony in July.

If restrictions remain in place, other ideas are to schedule graduation in conjunction with a football game in the fall or possibly a basketball game in the winter. Another thought is to sponsor a ceremony during the Christmas break.

A last option, Purifoy said, would be some type of virtual graduation.

He said he plans to survey the seniors and see what they want to do.

"I know there are parents, grandparents and other family members who will want to come as well and that's what we want, a traditional graduation," Purifoy said. "I'm trying. I'm wracking my brain."

Purifoy has made plans to honor and recognize students involved in activities and sports at the school sometime around the middle of May.

School staff is creating a presentation that will be displayed on the Cardinal Stadium video scoreboard each evening during that week. One night will recognize athletes; another night students involved in certification programs will be recognized; those students involved in fine arts will be recognized one evening; and then the last night senior photos will be displayed.

Parents and students will be able to drive through and watch a two-minute presentation that will be on-going throughout the evening. Everyone will have to stay in their vehicles.

"It's not perfect but it's something," Purifoy said.

