LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADERT The Back Porch in Prairie Grove has had many requests for candles from customers while they are staying home because of the covid-19 pandemic. The shop located at 719 E. Douglas St. is owned by Amy Hyler. It is closed at this time but she is taking phone orders that can be picked up or delivered.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Amy Hyler, owner of The Back Porch Designs & Gifts, would have purchased lots of candles if she had known about the upcoming covid-19 outbreak.

Candles, lotions and handsoaps have been popular items with her customers who are ordering from her by phone.

Like most small businesses in the country, The Back Porch at 719 E. Douglas St., has been affected by the covid-19 pandemic. Hyler has closed her store to foot traffic but she is open for curbside business and deliveries.

She is considering opening back up for in-store business on May 4, to coincide with some of the openings that may be allowed by the state at that time.

The Back Porch is a full-service florist shop that also offers many creative, decorative items and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Hyler said she is lighting candles at her own home and has fresh flowers to enjoy on her table.

"The sight of flowers makes people happy," Hyler said.

She thinks more people are wanting candles now because they are staying home and they want their homes to smell nice. Candles also provide a comfort, she said. Soaps and hand lotions are personal items to enjoy, she added.

The Back Porch has all of these for sale: candles, soaps and hand lotions. Hyler is also posting items for sale on the The Back Porch's Facebook page.

Other ideas for getting the home ready for springtime, Hyler said, are wreaths. She's had people calling for wreaths and has created special ones for customers to drop by and pick up or be delivered.

Hanging a new wreath on the front door is one way to welcome spring, Hyler said.

Now also is the time to plant a small garden. Hyler said she's planted her own garden for the first time in two years. Before, she's been too busy to plant a garden.

Another spring project for people staying home because of the new coronavirus, she said, would be to paint, either a room or a piece of furniture.

Hyler's shop is located in a 1952 house and the interior reflects her preference for a natural, outdoorsy look. The garage serves as Hyler's work station and is where she creates flower bouquets for events and to sell in her store.

In addition to having to close her shop, Hyler said her business for weddings and funeral services has been impacted. Arranging flowers for weddings is a major part of her business, and many weddings have been postponed because of restrictions on social gatherings. She has two weddings toward the end of May and said she hopes those will be able to happen.

General News on 04/29/2020