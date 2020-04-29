LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Bruce Burgess places a wedding ring on Barbara Reeves' left hand. The two live in Springdale and recently married at Creekside Park in Farmington. Andrea Jenkins, District 10 justice of the peace, performed the ceremony.

FARMINGTON -- A Springdale couple planning to get married booked a cruise for their wedding ceremony. The cruise was canceled because of the covid-19 outbreak.

Next, they looked at a camping trip along the Buffalo River for their ceremony. Buffalo River National Park then closed because of covid-19.

Their third choice took.

Andrea Jenkins, District 10 justice of the peace, married Bruce Burgess and Barbara Reeves on Friday, April 17, at Creekside Park in Farmington. It was just the two of them, Jenkins and a local reporter. If their original plans had worked, they would have flown out the next day for their cruise to Mexico.

Now, the cruise will be used to celebrate their first anniversary in 2021.

Jenkins, who is in her first term serving on Washington County Quorum Court, didn't know at first that her elective position allowed her to perform weddings. She is one of a handful of JPs who is available for the service.

"I love it," Jenkins said. "It's my favorite thing being a part of someone's special moment that is so precious to them."

Last month, Gov. Asa Hutchinson limited social gatherings to no more than 10 people because of the pandemic, and many couples planning to get married have had to postpone ceremonies or just have small, private ceremonies.

The result, Jenkins said, is that she's been inundated with requests to marry people. She was averaging about five ceremonies a month. This increased to around 15 ceremonies a month for March and April. She guesses she has performed about 70 ceremonies so far.

"A lot of the people had planned destination weddings or were having venue weddings," Jenkins said. "They have their marriage licenses so a lot of them are trying to get it done."

Washington County Courthouse is closed to the public at this time because of the new coronavirus but is still issuing marriage license certificates. County Clerk Becky Lewallen said couples who want a certificate can ring a bell at the main door for service.

She is only allowing the couple to come in, no family members. Their temperature is taken and the couple is asked if they have any of the covid-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath. If the couple needs someone to marry them, the county clerk's office hands out a list of names and phone numbers.

The marriage license has to be signed and returned by mail within 60 days to the county clerk's office, Lewallen said.

Both Bruce and Barbara had been single for 20 years and neither planned to remarry. They met about eight months ago and decided it was time to remarry. Both are working from home now because of the outbreak. Barbara works for Ozark Consulting and Marketing in Fayetteville. Bruce works for Pam Transportation in Tontitown.

Jenkins married Bruce's son at Riverside Park in West Fork, and that's why the couple called Jenkins for their own ceremony. Jenkins had not known any of the family before then.

Besides Riverside Park and Creekside Park, Jenkins also has married people at Fayetteville Square and Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. She married one couple in a pasture in Winslow and also has gone to people's yards for the ceremony.

Jenkins said she is taking precautions because of covid-19. She only performs the short ceremony outside and no more than 10 people are allowed at the ceremony. She's following social distancing guidelines.

She's not allowed to charge for the service but said she accepts tips.

"I feel really bad for the couples. It's so gratifying for me that I can help them at this time," she added.

Along with being a JP, Jenkins works full-time as a third-grade teacher at Williams Elementary School in Farmington.

