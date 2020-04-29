MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore defensive end Caleb Matthews (5-10, 180), shown pressuring Huntsville's quarterback during a 50-7 conference win over Huntsville at Cardinal Stadium, won 5A West All-Conference honors racking up 10 solos and 33 assists for 43 total tackles with 3 tackles for loss. Matthews played back-up tight end on offense.

FARMINGTON -- Two Cardinals received All-State honors and six others were named All-Conference for the 2019 football season in which Farmington achieved its first winning record (6-4) since 2013.

Until 2019, the Cardinals had done no better than 5-5 during the 2015 season since joining the 5A West in 2014.

That changed last season.

Farmington christened its brand new $16 million state-of-the-art sports complex and Cardinal Stadium with a 27-7 win over No. 1 rival, Prairie Grove, and two weeks later knocked off Pea Ridge, which jumps to the 5A West for 2020, with a solid, 24-7 victory.

ALL-STATE

Drew Sturgeon

Senior Drew Sturgeon (6-1, 165) was named All-State while playing wide receiver and defensive back plus kicking field goals, extra-points, kicking off and returning punts. Sturgeon constantly faced double and triple coverage. Every opponent knew he was Farmington's go-to receiver and made efforts to limit his touches. Sturgeon played in all 10 games catching 51 passes for 845 yards while averaging 16.6 yards-per-catch. Sturgeon contributed 84.5 yards of pass receptions-per-game with a long reception of 73 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Sturgeon occasionally ran the football to exploit his speed and big-play ability. Sturgeon racked up 19 carries for 169 rushing yards. He averaged 8.9 yards-per attempt and broke off a long gain of 60 yards with 5 touchdowns.

Sturgeon never fumbled. He added 190 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 58 yards on 5 punt returns racking up 1,262 all-purpose yards. Sturgeon played defensive back and made 11 tackles on defense while picking off one pass.

Sturgeon kicked off frequently sending the ball into the end zone for a touchback. His versatility illustrated by two punts for 79 yards.

Sturgeon led the team in scoring with 17 touchdowns for 102 points and another 42 points from kicking extra-points (27-of-31) and making 5-of-6 field goal tries. He finished with 144 points averaging 14.4 points-per-game. His 42-yard field goal, longest of the season, won the game during a 22-21 victory over Clarksville.

Colton Kilgore

Senior Colton Kilgore (6-1, 210) was also an All-State selection while playing both ways as a two-way starter at middle linebacker and on the offensive line. Kilgore came on strong and earned a starting position at linebacker for the last three games of his sophomore season in 2017. He excelled as a junior linebacker and garnered All-Conference recognition in 2018. Head coach Mike Adams describes Kilgore as "a solid guy, who's real intelligent and does everything right." Kilgore performed well in each of the 10 games he participated in as a senior recording 26 solos, 41 assists, 67 total tackles, and 6 tackles for loss.

All-CONFERENCE

Josh Stettmeier

Senior Josh Stettmeier (6-2, 225) headed up Farmington's All-Conference designees. Stettmeier started at fullback played in all 10 games carrying the ball 75 times for 602 yards. He averaged 8 yards per carry and 60.2 yards-per-game with a long run of 49 yards scoring 6 rushing touchdowns. Stettmeier had one 100-yard rushing game. Stettmeier finished third on the team in all-purpose yardage.

Stettmeier played outside linebacker and also started on defense leading the team with 32 solo stops and in total tackles with 72 plus tackles for losses. He forced 2 fumbles.

Kyle Welkley

Senior strong safety Kyle Welkley (5-7, 130) was rewarded with All-Conference honors. Welkley appeared in 10 games and led the team with 3 interceptions. He made 17 solos and was in on 38 assists totaling 55 tackles.

James Payne

Junior defensive end James Payne (5-11, 170) was another of several Cardinal defenders selected as All-Conference. Payne led the team with 6 sacks and 7 tackles for loss. Payne's sacks resulted in 28 yards lost by opponents. His numbers through 10 games include 28 solos and 19 assists for 47 total tackles.

Marqwaveon Watson

Senior Marqwaveon Watson (5-7, 150) stepped into the starting role as a quarterback due to an injury and played well enough to be granted All-Conference honors. Starting all 10 games at quarterback Watson completed 76-of-140 passes for 1,127 yards achieving a .543 completion percentage for an average gain of 14.8 yards generating 112.7 passing yards-per-game with a touchdown to interception ratio of 15-to-3 and long pass of 73 yards. Watson's quarterback rating was excellent at 107.6.

Watson presented a threat to run every time he touched the football which defenses had to respect and added a dimension Farmington hadn't had from the quarterback position in several years. Watson ran 77 times for 349 yards, which included the times he got sacked or scrambled. Watson still averaged 4.5 yards-per-rush which factored in as 34.9 yards of offense Farmington produced each game. Watson exploded for an 88-yard touchdown run when the Cardinals were just trying to run the clock out against Pea Ridge, one of three rushing touchdowns he had for the season.

Watson handled the ball on every play. He proved a good steward, avoiding costly turnovers. Watson fumbled only 3 times and threw 3 interceptions, a very low number for an inexperienced quarterback.

Watson returned 6 kickoffs, contributing 152 yards in that category to place fourth on the team in all-purpose yardage with 501. He finished first among the Cardinals in yards gained from scrimmage with 1,476.

Caleb Matthews

Sophomore defensive end Caleb Matthews (5-10, 180) worked his way into the 5A West All-Conference team as an underclassman. Matthews got in on a lot of tackles for a defensive lineman, beginning each play at Farmington's defensive front. His 10 game totals reveal 10 solos and 33 assists for 43 total tackles with 3 tackles for loss. Matthews played back-up tight end on offense.

Hayden Cox

Farmington got top-notch play from its linebacking corps. Joining Stettmeier on the All-Conference 5A West team was junior middle linebacker Hayden Cox (5-11, 190). Cox played in 10 games making 14 solo and 50 assisted tackles for a total of 64 with one tackle for loss.

