LINCOLN -- Former Lincoln football coach Don Harrison officially resigned from the school district with the school board accepting his resignation at its Monday, April 20, meeting.

Harrison was dismissed as Lincoln head coach on Monday, Jan. 6, when school resumed after the holiday break, yet remained on staff as a teacher. Lincoln replaced him with his former offensive coordinator, Reed Mendoza, who left Lincoln to become head coach at Dover for one season in 2019.

Coach Don Harrison At A Glance Head Coaching Resume: Five seasons at Lincoln (23-29); ninth season of career, Newport (2013-2014), Lincoln (2015-2019), Stilwell, Okla. (2020). Facilities Improvements at Lincoln: Oversaw turf installation at Wolfpack Stadium (summer 2017); construction of new fieldhouse at the high school campus featuring expansive weight room and indoor training facility (fall 2017). Assistant coaches at Lincoln 2019: (three), Beau Collins, Defensive Coordinator; Austin Lewis; Hunter Corbell; season record 5-5 overall, 2-5 conference. Assistant coaches at Lincoln 2018: (five), Reed Mendoza, Offensive Coordinator; Beau Collins, Defensive Coordinator; Austin Lewis; Erwin Starts; Perry Philpot; season record 8-3 overall, 5-2 conference. Assistant coaches at Lincoln 2017: (six), Reed Mendoza, Offensive Coordinator; Beau Collins, Defensive Coordinator; Justin Bounds; Austin Lewis; Erwin Starts; Perry Philpot; season record 3-7 overall, 2-5 conference. Assistant coaches at Lincoln 2016: (six), Tyler Dorton, Offensive Coordinator; Beau Collins, Defensive Coordinator; Justin Bounds; Austin Lewis; Cody Forga; Perry Philpot; season record 3-7 overall, 2-5 conference. Assistant coaches at Lincoln 2015: (six), Tyler Dorton, Offensive Coordinator; Beau Collins, Defensive Coordinator; Justin Bounds; Austin Lewis; Cody Forga; Perry Philpot; season record 4-7 overall, 3-4 conference. Playoff appearances: 2013 Newport, 2014 Newport, 2015 Lincoln, 2018 Lincoln. Overall Record: 40-35 Conference Record: 25-24 Playoff record: 1-4 Niche: Considered an offensive guru Notable: Moved tailback Caleb Lloyd to quarterback as a junior after 2016 season. After Lloyd’s second full season as starting quarterback he was selected to the 2018 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game and passed for 190 yards. Guided Lincoln to a breakthrough, thrilling 59-48 victory over Prairie Grove on Nov. 2, 2018, in which the teams combined for more than 1,200 yards of total offense with the Wolves snapping a 20-game losing streak in the series dating back to their previous last win of 14-0 in 1994. Source — Compiled by Mark Humphrey

Harrison has taken a job as head coach at Stilwell, Okla. He met with Stilwell people in late February and they sold him on the opportunity.

"They saw the turnaround I had at Lincoln and they felt like they are there, they just need a guy to lead their program," Harrison said during a phone interview Thursday. "I felt like after talking with them it would be a good fit."

The challenge will be formidable. Stilwell went 0-10 and was outscored 417-123 during the 2019 season. While the Indians will graduate nine seniors, there is optimism over the 16 juniors, nine sophomores and five freshmen returning from the 2019 varsity roster.

Challenge is nothing new to Harrison, who will coach the Indians in week three against Prairie Grove to finish out the nonconference schedule in 2020. Harrison recalled spelling out a vision for the Wolves' program when he arrived on the scene in 2015 on the heels of a disastrous 2-8 season which led to the school parting ways with Scott Davenport, who served as head coach for the 2014 season.

"When I came there I had big ideas," Harrison said. "At first I think it frightened some people when I told them that within three seasons we'd have turf on the field, that in four seasons we'd go 8-3 (in 2018) and beat Prairie Grove for the first time in 20 seasons (59-48 on Nov. 2, 2018) and make the playoffs two times (2015 and 2018)," Harrison said. "I don't think anybody would have predicted that."

Harrison successfully persuaded players, boosters as well as the administration and community to buy into his vision. In addition to getting turf installed at Wolfpack Stadium during the summer of 2017, a project Harrison supervised with football players providing a lot of the manpower, Lincoln completed construction of a new fieldhouse and indoor training facility at the new high school campus.

Up until that point Lincoln players dressed out across town at the old fieldhouse, which is now part of the junior high campus. The Wolves rode a bus over to Wolfpack Stadium for home games. The logistics of that arrangement took away part of Lincoln's home field advantage and Harrison set out to change things, something which he still marvels over.

Current Lincoln players walk out the doors of the high school and are able to dress out and work out in a fieldhouse in such close proximity they no longer feel like a road team coming to play on their own home field.

Harrison compiled an overall record of 23-29 in five seasons at Lincoln and produced an All-Star with quarterback Caleb Loyd tabbed by another former Lincoln coach Brad Harris to fill a vacancy on the West roster. Loyd completed 11-of-15 passes for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns with one interception during a 34-28 loss to the East in the 2019 All-Star game. Loyd became the first Wolf to play in an All-Star football game since Pat Summers in the 1980s.

Harrison leaves quite a legacy at Lincoln both on and off the field. He moves on, leaving a football program that improved dramatically through infrastructure upgrades and his coaching expertise.

Sports on 04/29/2020