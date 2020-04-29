LINCOLN -- Lincoln Middle School's assistant principal, Stan Karber, will take his energy and enthusiasm for Lincoln students across town this summer to serve as the next high school principal.

Lincoln School Board adjourned to executive session during its regular meeting last week and when it returned to the public meeting, board members approved personnel actions, including hiring Karber as Lincoln High principal for the 2020-21 year.

Karber will replace Principal Courtney Jones, who is moving to Missouri because of her husband's job. Jones, who has served as principal for seven years, submitted her letter of resignation at the March 9 meeting.

The School Board held its April 20 meeting using the Zoom video app. Four members were in person in the board room. Board member Oleta Danforth attended virtually.

After the meeting, Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of schools, said she did not open up the principal's position for applications.

"He (Karber) expressed interest right away, and I made an executive decision not to open it up," Spears said. "I don't do that very often."

Karber will do a "great job" leading the high school building, Spears said, noting he's very well respected by staff and students.

"He's a natural fit," she added.

Lincoln High Assistant Principal Zach Vest will continue in that role. Spears said she believes Karber and Vest will complement each other and make a good team.

Karber last week said being high school principal will give him the opportunity to continue to be with students who've come through the middle school.

"I love that district. I've been with it for 10 years," Karber said. "I've done everything with the middle school team and with Michele (Price) as principal, and when the opportunity came up, I thought it would be a good opportunity."

With everything going on because of the covid-19 pandemic, Karber said he's not thinking about any certain goals at this time.

"I just want to see the faculty, see the kids and help be a part of rebuilding normalcy," Karber said. "More than anything I want to be around some kids and for them to be happy."

Karber has been with the middle school for 10 years, first as an English teacher, dean of students and then as assistant principal. He's also taught physical education and social studies. Karber has been the strength and conditioning coach for the football team and said he plans to continue helping with the team next year.

"He's been in a leadership role almost since he's been here," said Michele Price, middle school principal. "He's played a vital role as a leader for our school and he'll be able to use that expertise at the high school level. He'll draw from that experience and bring his energy and enthusiasm to the high school."

Karber has been instrumental in bringing his love of the outdoors to the middle school campus, as well as promoting exercise as part of a healthy lifestyle for students.

In 2015, Lincoln received a $100,000 Live Positively fitness center through a grant from the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils. Karber applied for the grant on behalf of the school.

He also initiated and implemented the school's outdoor education program, started the Lincoln Youth Adventure Club and has served as director of the district's coordinated school health program.

Karber's latest project, along with other school staff, is to have an outdoor adventure park at the middle school for kids to ride their bikes. Kids involved in the club go hiking, kayaking, mountain bike riding and climbing.

"Our campus reflects his passion (for the outdoors)," Price said. "I feel he'll bring that passion to the high school and implement outdoor passion there."

Price said Karber's main responsibility at the middle school has been discipline, as well as supporting teachers.

"He's good at writing grants, presenting and talking to teachers," Price said.

The school district does not plan to replace Karber's position at the middle school. Price said she will use one of her lead teachers to fill that role on a part-time basis. Both will handle discipline and curriculum, Price said.

Jones, in an email, said she will miss her colleagues as she moves to another state.

"I have been blessed to work with such a great group of people in Northwest Arkansas for the last seven years and will treasure the memories and friendships I have made," Jones said.

She wished Karber the "best of luck" in his new position.

"We are excited to have Stan as the next Lincoln High School Principal," Jones wrote.

