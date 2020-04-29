LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A new Farmers Cooperative opened April 6 along Heritage Parkway in Prairie Grove. The store offers merchandise for farmers, landowners and homeowners and is open Monday-Saturday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmers Cooperative opened a new 5,000-square-foot store on Heritage Parkway on April 6 that provides products and equipment for the farm owner, landowner and homeowner, according to manager Adam Spicer.

"We couldn't be more happy to be in Prairie Grove," Spicer said. "The location is awesome."

Spicer said the co-op is still in the process of setting up the store.

"We're stocking our store to cater to what our customers need," Spicer said.

The store is located at 3026 E. Heritage Parkway. Store hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Prairie Grove store has four employees. Phone number is 479-300-2120.

The co-op is open for normal shopping but it also is offering curbside pickup and delivery in response to the covid-19 outbreak. A delivery charge depends on the product and how far it has to go.

Farmers Cooperative offers livestock feed, grass seed, chemicals and fertilizer for farmers and landowners. It also has lawn and garden supplies, potting soil, live plants and seeds. The business has a hay barn in the back of the property for livestock.

Prairie Grove Planning Commission approved the plans for the new co-op in August 2019. The store is located on about 4 acres. At the time, Fayetteville Farmers Cooperative had closed its building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with plans to replace that building with two smaller stores in two locations.

Spicer said the Prairie Grove store is selling the same type products that were offered in Fayetteville. One difference is that the store is receiving new items daily, as compared to weekly in Fayetteville. This means employees can restock faster, he said.

Farmers Cooperative is based in Van Buren. The company has 17 stores with 15 in Arkansas and two stores in Oklahoma. The Arkansas stores go from Decatur to Mena to Subiaco to near the Oklahoma state line.

