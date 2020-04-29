FAYETTEVILLE -- A Prairie Grove man was arrested April 21 after police said he threatened a woman with a crossbow, burned her with cigarettes and hit her.

Charles Bryan, 53, of 204 W. Cleveland St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday by Fayetteville police in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battery, false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond,

Officers were sent to the Chief Motel, Room 123, at 1818 N. College Ave. around 11:24 p.m. April 21 for a report of a disturbance, according to a Fayetteville police report. The first officer to arrive, the report says, heard a man yelling and and faintly heard a woman crying. The officer said while waiting for another officer to arrive, he heard the man "bellow" inside the room. When the officer then knocked on the door, he heard the man say "answer it and we will all go to jail," according to the report.

A woman later identified as Heather Patterson opened the door and was asked to step outside. When the officer looked into the room he saw Bryan lying on the bed in the room with a crossbow to his left side, the report says. The crossbow was loaded with the bowstring in the rearward locked position and a bolt in front of the bowstring ready to fire, according to the report.

Patterson told the officers she had been kept in the room by Bryan for three or four days, according to the report. She told the officers Bryan would point the loaded crossbow at her off and on during the time. She said Bryan had punched her in the nose and used an arrow tip to cut her chin. The officers said a cut on the woman's chin was still bleeding when they spoke with her.

Patterson also told officers Bryan had burned her with cigarettes. The report says Patterson had multiple circular injuries to her face that had been covered up with makeup. Her nose was also bruised, according to the report.

During a search of the room, officers found syringes and a spoon with methamphetamine residue in a nightstand next to the bed where Bryan had been, the report says.

