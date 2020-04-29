When warmer weather arrives, it's all about spending time in your home's outdoor spaces. Here are a few new ideas for transforming your porch, deck or yard into an oasis of relaxation.

Spruce Up

Before getting down to brass tacks, it's time to give your outdoor spaces a once-over and note what basic maintenance and cleaning are needed; be sure to sweep up porches and decks of debris, dust off and move outdoor furniture out of storage and prune trees and plants that need it. This may be a good time to refinish or re-stain an older deck in need of some tender loving care. Want to add a splash of color to the space? Give some time-worn wooden furniture a new paint job in a bold hue.

Power Up

To match the true comfort of indoor life to your home's outdoor spaces, you'll need a safe, code-compliant and unobtrusive way to power fans, lighting, entertainment, electric appliances and more.

To add an outlet to raised outdoor floors, porches and decks, consider installing a Deck Outlet Cover from Hubbell TayMac. Accommodating two power cords, it lets you put the power where you want it -- in a safe place where people are less likely to trip over cords.

Weatherproof, UV resistant and durable even in harsh environments, it also features a low-profile design that meets ADA standards, and an attractive slip-resistant texture available in gray, white and bronze.

Furnish

Given the broad scope of weatherproof furnishings, cushions, pillows and even rugs available on the market today, there is absolutely no reason that your outdoor spaces can't offer the same level of comfort and beauty as any den or living room, especially now that you've supplied your outdoor space with electrical power and the flexibility to install such amenities as an entertainment center, ceiling fans and even chandeliers.

Just be sure everything you install is weatherproofed and protected against the elements, and that you select only outdoor-grade products. However, you can extend the life of certain items by taking extra precautions during extreme weather and the off-season.

By giving your home's outdoor spaces the same attention to detail as the indoors, you can extend your living spaces and even create new "rooms" in which to dine, relax and entertain.

