Submitted photo/Paisley Teague, 8, daughter of Andy and Tonya Teague, of Siloam Springs, aspires to be a school nurse when she grows up. This Lincoln Riding Club princess candidate serves as an ambassador for Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

LINCOLN -- Health Care seems to be the career path 8-year-old Paisley Teague, daughter of Andy and Tonya Teague, of Siloam Springs, ventures along yet her interests vary.

When Paisley grows up she aspires to be a school nurse. This Lincoln Riding Club princess candidate serves as an ambassador for Arkansas Children's Hospital and enjoys promoting having healthier children in Arkansas. Those experiences serve her well as she enters the 2020 LRC royalty pageant.

The riding trails she and her 22-year-old horse named Jazz seek out often find her involved in rodeo. She has been riding Jazz four years now. Paisley competes in Siloam Springs Riding Club play days and Element Christ Riders play days where she won Reserve Champion All-Around for two years.

Paisley attends Siloam Springs schools and is in the third grade.

Paisley keeps herself extremely active beyond horseback riding. She enjoys travel softball with her team, the Prospects 8 & Under. She was chosen to play in the Arkansas State Softball Tournament.

Paisley also enjoys dance, basketball and is gearing herself up to try volleyball this year.

Paisley considers rodeo special because she and her older sister, Brooklyn, who is vying for LRC junior queen, and her parents can all go as a family together.

"I want to be Lincoln Riding Club Princess because I have always wanted to be in a rodeo," Paisley said.