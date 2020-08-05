Sign in
Alvarez Throws Hat In Ring For Lil' Miss by Mark Humphrey | Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Delilah Alvarez, 6, daughter of Kelby Alvarez, of Siloam Springs, and Melissa Brown, of Bentonville, is a candidate for the 2020 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Miss. Delilah is riding Spirit, a 20-year-old strawberry roan. The 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo will be held Aug. 6-8 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.

LINCOLN -- Delilah Alvarez, 6, of Siloam Springs, threw her hat in the ring for Lil' Miss Lincoln Riding Club.

Delilah, daughter of Kelby Alvarez and Melissa Brown, of Siloam Springs, will be in the first grade at Central Park Elementary.

Delilah's favorite color is rose gold and she loves Baboo's green beans. Delilah is a part of the Lincoln Riding Club. She loves to race go-carts and ride horses. When Delilah grows up, she wants to be a horse rider.

Delilah rides Spirit, a 20-year-old strawberry roan, which she uses to compete at Lincoln Riding Club Play Days. Delilah has accumulated Play Day points in the lead line category this summer.

The Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss contest is open to ages 3-7. The LRC Royalty committee structures the contest to benefit candidates for Lil' Mister and Lil' Miss throughout the experience, wanting the junior cowboys and junior cowgirls to emerge with increased knowledge of rodeo and a better understanding of rodeo pageants to help further their careers.

The 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo will be held Aug. 6-8 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.

