Free School Supplies by Lynn Kutter | August 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER These backpacks are filled with school supplies for children in western Washington County. Altrusa International of Washington County gave away the backpacks during a drive-thru event on July 25.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jenn Vinson of West Fork, a volunteer with Altrusa International of Washington County, hands over two grade-appropriate books to Irelynn Kilpatrick, a third grader from West Fork. In addition to free books, Altrusa gave away 300 backpacks filled with school supplies, 200 packs with personal care items and food boxes. The annual event usually is held in Prairie Grove Elementary School. This year because of covid-19 concerns it was changed to a drive-thru in the elementary school parking lot.

