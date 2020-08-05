MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Savannah Perkins, 13, daughter of Charlie and Christy Perkins, of Farmington, won the 2019 Lincoln Riding Club Junior Queen title. Savannah poses with Rowdy, a 12-year-old Quarterhorse gelding. The 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo will be held Aug. 6-8 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.

LINCOLN -- Savannah Perkins says she will cherish the opportunity forever as her reign serving as 2019 Lincoln Riding Club Junior Queen wraps up during the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

She loved representing her title and riding club rodeo.

Savannah, 13-year-old daughter of Charlie and Christy Perkins, of Farmington, wasn't born in the saddle, but has been riding since before she could hold her head up.

Her fondness for rodeo started with her parents, who practically raised her on horseback, and Savannah's heritage goes way back another generation to her papa, Woody Porter, who entertained countless audiences as a legendary performer, working as a rodeo clown for decades.

Savannah has been involved in rodeo since she was born. She competes in 4D barrel jackpots and shows dairy goats at multiple local shows, holds standing memberships in the Farmington FFA, Cove Creek Clovers, and the Lincoln Riding Club.

An athlete in her own right outside of rodeo, Savannah plays pitcher and second baseman for the "Perfect Timing" softball team. She also directs the offense as a point-guard for the Farmington Junior High basketball team. Savannah enjoys riding her 12-year-old gelding Rowdy and queening, participating in play days, and barrel racing. Savannah also loves the outdoors and feels the best when she is fishing, camping, and kayaking with her family.

She would like to thank LRC and all the rodeo fans for making her reign as junior queen a totally wonderful experience. Savannah has made so many new friends and learned so much more about the rodeo world. Savannah would like to wish all of the contestants good luck and to remember, "If you ever feel like giving up, remember there is a little girl watching who aspires to be just like you."

She was once that girl, but now enjoys quite a resume. She first competed in rodeos at age five and was also a trick rider for the Arkansas Fillies Drill Team.

Savannah has worked the local rodeo circuit competing in Little Britches Rodeos, Ozark Junior Regional Rodeo Association (OJRRA), Northwest Arkansas Riding Club (NWARC) playdays, Cinch Timed Event Championship (CTEC) rodeos and National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) events taking home many buckles, saddles, and various other awards.

Savannah won a citizenship award, Little Miss Clothesline Fair, and Junior Miss Clothesline Fair, among her titles.

Savannah made the most of her opportunity to help teach kids her age about the sport of rodeo and why it is so important to her through contributing her personal knowledge of the sport and the wonderful memories she cherishes from the Lincoln rodeo and play days.

The 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo runs Aug. 6-8 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of town.