COURTESY PHOTO Lincoln graduates Clark Griscom, left, Morgan Coker-Gage and Cole Griscom stand together for a photo following graduation. While Lincoln had restrictions in place, due to covid-19 concerns, graduates still enjoyed a normal program and walked across the stage to receive their diplomas before celebrating by throwing their caps in the air at the end of the ceremony.

COURTESY PHOTO Lincoln 2020 graduates are seated six feet apart on the basketball floor at the Wolves Arena. They wore masks but were allowed to take them off when they received their diplomas.

COURTESY PHOTO Easton Bounds stands with his parents, Justin and Lindsay Bounds following Lincoln's graduation ceremony last week. Lincoln Class of 2020 had 72 gradates but not all were to participate in the ceremony.

COURTESY PHOTO Graduate Tyler Greenlee takes a selfie with an unidentified woman following Lincoln's 2020 graduation ceremony, held July 25 in the Lincoln High School basketball arena.

COURTESY PHOTO Jeff Stites, Jordan Stites, Jakie Stites and former Lincoln High Principal Courtney Jones stand for a family group photo following graduation on July 25 at Lincolns's basketball arena.

COURTESY PHOTO Graduates move their tassels from one side to the other after Lincoln Principal Courtney Jones announces the seniors have met the requirements to graduate from high school.

Shea Woolsey, class co-president for Lincoln High's Class of 2020, was one of several who addressed her fellow graduates at the graduation ceremony. The program was restricted to graduates and their two guests, School Board members and school administration. It was held in the basketball arena but live streamed for others to watch.