Recently, I was disappointed in an article in a magazine that we had enjoyed for years because it had good, clean information and fun articles; this one article was unacceptable for me. But, to counteract that disappointment, a much better magazine came with a story by Jean Trebek on her husband, Alex Trebek, and his life and his strength as he fights cancer. What an uplift! As Jean wrote, "There is more good in the world than bad."

Keeping up with the "virus" problem, Ken and Sharon Davis held an outside party for his birthday. Tables were set on the lawn and the cake and all goodies were displayed, as they visited and enjoyed just being together. To add to the enjoyment, their son and daughter-in-law are now recovered.

We again missed a graduation ceremony Friday when our Allee's class received their diplomas, out on the ballfield. It was so hot, some of the parents passed out, and others had "red faces" from sunburn.

Grandson Dean, Misty and family came Saturday, for the first time in too long, for a good visit and to pick up an exercise machine which Dean needed for his knee, on which he had suffered a scope instead of surgery. It is slowly improving.

Now, a little grinning time. Bambi, a blond in her FOURTH year as a UCLA FRESHMAN, sat in her U.S. government class. The professor asked her if she knew what Roe vs. Wade was about? Bambi pondered the question then finally said, "That was the decision George Washington had to make before he crossed the Delaware."

Happy birthday to Blake Myers, Loyd Jones, Michael Munyon, Rosalie Glidewell, Jackie Bradley, Dorothy Borchardt, Emogene Hutchinson, Jean McKelvy, Ron Thomas, Michelle Ramsey.

Happy years, all!

