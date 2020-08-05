Submitted photo/Brooklyn Teague, 12, daughter of Andy and Tonya Teague, of Siloam Springs, rides a three-year-old red roan filly named Roana she has been working with since June as she competes for Lincoln Riding Club Junior Queen.

LINCOLN -- A new horse carries 12-year-old Brooklyn Teague as the Siloam Springs cowgirl competes for Lincoln Riding Club Junior Queen during the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo this week.

Brooklyn, daughter of Andy and Tonya Teague, of Siloam Springs, has been riding for nine years and rides a three-year-old red roan filly named Roana. Brooklyn has been working with this filly since June.

When Brooklyn grows up, she aspires to become a veterinarian. Brooklyn competes in the Siloam Springs Riding Club play days and Element Christ Riders play days where she won Reserve Overall for 2018 and 2019. Brooklyn was also the Siloam Springs Rodeo Princess for 2018-2019.

An all-around athlete, Brooklyn strives for exceptional participation in tumbling at Elite Cheer and within her youth group at Sager Creek Church. Brooklyn thinks rodeo is important because it teaches about hard work and responsibility.

"I want to be Junior Miss Lincoln Riding Club to help myself with talking to people and not being so shy," Brooklyn said, adding, "As well as to help myself become a better rider."

For Brooklyn, being in rodeo is an important part of life in many ways. She invests time taking care of her horse and preparing for the next rodeo, a sport that thrills her because even if it is hard work it's also fun.

Brooklyn doesn't take the barnyard sounds of horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens for granted.

The galloping sounds of hoof beats or the nicker of a horse making a turn during barrel racing is familiar to rodeo fans, yet this 2020 Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo junior queen contestant is aware the rodeo and barnyard soundtracks aren't part of the lives of countless people around the world who suffer hearing loss.

Should she make an impression during the LRC princess pageant she'll relish applause not because she's done something great but in appreciation of the gesture of acknowledgement by rodeo fans for her participation.

Brooklyn realizes not everyone gets to do rodeo pageants and considers her participation an honor.