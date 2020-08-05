PRAIRIE GROVE

Isaiah Williamson, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 15 in connection with fictitious tags, speeding, failure to register vehicle, driving on suspended license, no liability insurance.

Andrea Wood, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested July 17 in connection with DWI-drugs, no driver's license, driving left of center.

Linda Parker, 63, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 15 in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, 2 counts.

Sarah Tagg, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jeremy Calvert, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 20 in connection with harassment.

Juvenile female, 17, of Springdale, was cited July 21 in connection with curfew violation, no driver's license.

Juvenile female, 17, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 21 in connection with curfew violation.

Juvenile male, 15, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 21 in connection with curfew violation.

Jadarrien Burns, 19, of Fayetteville, was cited July 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Plack, 39, of Prairie Grove was arrested July 22 in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance; speeding; driving on suspended driver's license.

Juvenile male, 17, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Logan Rogers, 22, of Rogers, was cited July 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Clay Frazier, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 26 in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battery-3rd degree.

Marshall Kuhlman 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 28 in connection with public intoxication, domestic assault.

Danny Stamps, 54, of Springdale, was arrested July 29 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, refusal to submit.

Dawnell Vann, 21, of Watts, Okla., was arrested July 29 in connection with domestic battery-3rd degree.