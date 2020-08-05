MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Bailey Sizemore, 10, granddaughter of Ben and Beverly Shockey, of Watts, Okla., won the 2019 Lincoln Riding Club Princess title. Bailey competes with Ace, an 8-year-old Quarterhorse. The 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo will be held Aug. 6-8 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.

LINCOLN -- One aspect of winning the 2019 Lincoln Riding Club Princess crown for Bailey Sizemore was to gain experience being in front of judges.

That let her know where she could improve in horsemanship, speeches, and presentation of cowgirl and horse. She rides an 8-year-old grey gelding named Ace that she loves to compete on.

Bailey got started riding the hills of Devil's Den with her papa at the tender age of 6 months old. Years of blazing trails in the saddle helped her win the 2019 Lincoln Riding Club Princess crown.

Bailey is the 10-year-old granddaughter of Ben and Beverly Shockey, of Watts, Okla. Bailey hopes to one day become a veterinarian and compete at the National Finals Rodeo.

She shows in the Westville, Okla., 4-H fair and has won various awards for Champion 8 and under in barrels, poles, and flags in 2018. She loves to attend Lincoln Riding Club play days and run barrels. Bailey has competed and won Sweetheart of Westville IPRA Rodeo 2015, Princess of Westville IPRA Rodeo 2016, and received first runner-up in 2017 for LRC Princess.

When Bailey is not riding her horse she loves to swim and practice gymnastics.

The 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday and goes through Saturday, Aug. 8.