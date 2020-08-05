Submitted photo/Emma Parker, 7, daughter of Bryce and Jessica Parker, of Farmington, is a candidate for Lincoln Riding Club Princess. The pageant will be held Aug. 6-8 during the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

FARMINGTON -- Rodeo presents bona fide opportunity for the cowgirl dreaming of becoming a princess in the saddle and Emmalee Parker, daughter of Bryce and Jessica Parker, of Farmington, sees her shot.

"I have always wanted to be a princess and becoming Lincoln Riding Club princess would be a dream come true," seven-year-old Emma said. "I hope to make a lot of new skills that help me in both inside and outside the arena. I'm excited it will help my horsemanship skills as well."

Emma is in the second grade at Bob Folsom Elementary. Emma aspires to become a teacher like Ms. Lee when she grows up. Emma started riding as soon as she could sit up, but she didn't start competing in play days and barrel jackpots, until she was the age of four. Emma's horse and partner in crime is a small paint quarter horse that she calls Dan the man.

Emma is an active member of the Lincoln Riding Club and two years ago won the LRC's 65th annual Lil' Miss.

According to her LRC bio, Emma is a remarkably busy little girl. Aside from riding she also does gymnastics and shows pigs and goats at local and national shows. Emma is an active member of the Prairie Grove Christian Church and Cove Creek Clever Clovers 4-H group. Emma was student of the month for the month of March at her school. Emma is also a peer mentor for her cousin Cole and helps him at school. Emma does community service through her church which is called "The Great Serve."

Rodeo has been a huge part of Emma's family's life for a long time. She has gotten to watch her cousins compete in all the events and now she is getting to follow in their footsteps.

She has two brothers, Ethan, who won the 2017 LRC title of Lil' Mister; and Mason.

The 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo runs Aug. 6-8, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena.