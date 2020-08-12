We hear of two more cases of the coronavirus in our area, and pray they will soon recover. One local case spent some time in the hospital, now out and doing well. Two cases, one light, the other needed oxygen, but not hospitalized, now has after-effects but hopefully will soon completely recover.

My pen pal in Virginia says everything has been "turned upside down." Yes it has, here too! She has two friends the past few days with the virus. Another friend was in the hospital 7 weeks, on the ventilator, but now home and starting to learn to walk again.

Now, some humor-

One Sunday a pastor told his congregation that the church needed extra money and asked them to prayerfully consider giving a little extra in the offering plate.

He said that whoever gave the most could pick out three hymns.

After the offering plates were passed, the pastor glanced down and noticed that someone had place a $1,000 bill in offering. He immediately shared his joy with his congregation and said he'd like to personally thank the person who placed the money in the plate.

An elderly, saintly lady all the way in the back shyly raised her hand. The pastor asked her to come to the front. Slowly she made her way to the pastor. He told her how wonderful it was that she gave so much and in thanksgiving asked her to pick out three hymns.

Her eyes brightened as she looked over the congregation, pointed to the three handsomest men in the building and said, "I'll take him and him and him."

Happy birthday to Larry Meyer, JoAnn Mathews, Barbara (Mrs. Don) Griscom, Flossie Bequette, Keith Lyons, Karen Lipford, Jerry Goolsby, Mary Ann Cantrell, Wendell Pershall, Hollis Barker.

Happy anniversary to Johnny and Anna Cheatham.

Happy years, all!

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.