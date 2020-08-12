MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/All eyes on the saddle. Officers and members of the Lincoln Riding Club prepare for the coronation of 2020 royalty during Saturday's 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

LINCOLN -- Rodeo creates a viable family atmosphere where a refreshing experience becomes tangible, reviving spirits wearied by covid-19 and all of its imposed restrictions upon the American lifestyle.

"A world-wide pandemic kind of shuts down rodeo, just a hair; and it makes it harder for us ambassadors to do our job which is promote the sport we love," said Elaina Knight, of Van Buren, who was crowned Miss Lincoln Riding Club 2020 during Saturday's rodeo performance.

Sammie Jo Moore, of Rose, Okla., finished as First Runner-Up with Skyler Wallen, of Fayetteville, placing Second Runner-Up.

Shania Downing, of Farmington, won the 2020 LRC Junior Queen crown followed by: Chloie Thomas, of Farmington, First Runner-Up; Maci Atchison, of Stilwell, Okla., Second Runner-Up; and Brooklyn Teague, of Siloam Springs, Third Runner-Up.

Paisley Teague, of Siloam Springs, won the 2020 LRC Princess title with Emma Parker, of Farmington, placing First Runner-Up.

Myles Morton, of Prairie Grove, won the LRC 2020 Lil' Mister title and Rilynn Foster, of Prairie Grove, won the LRC 2020 Lil' Miss title.

Knight and the Lincoln Rodeo enjoyed support from far and wide, including Teigan Parker, Miss Sidney, Iowa., whose hometown of Emerson, Iowa, lies 412 miles virtually due north of Lincoln.

Other visiting royalty showcased Alexis Arnold, Siloam Springs Rodeo queen; Emily Lynn, Miami, Okla., Rodeo queen; Danyel Moore, Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks; Lindsey Thompson, Drumright, Okla., Rodeo queen; Charity Pulliam, Sallisaw, Okla., Rodeo queen; and Myranda Kistler, Junior Miss ACRA.

Teigan Parker, who is close friends with Lynn, said while the Lincoln Rodeo is not as big as the PRCA rodeo at Sidney, Iowa, which drew in excess of 800 rodeo contestants this year, as an out-of-town guest she felt welcomed and enjoyed the experience.

"The Lincoln Rodeo is a lot smaller, but it's the same atmosphere. People are real nice in both locations," Teigan Parker said.

Amanda Arnold, who coordinates Lincoln's royalty pageant, assisted the visiting royalty with a contagious enthusiasm.

"Amanda was super excited to have me [attend the Lincoln Rodeo], and she was very helpful. She still is," Teigan Parker said in between making sponsor runs Friday.

Knight expected rodeo fans to show up based on interest she noticed on social media.

"I have seen countless pictures, all over my Instagram, all over my Facebook, even Twitter and Snapchat, of cowgirls and cowboys trying to support the sport they love the most," Knight said during Speech and Modeling competition held Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Morrow Country Store.

The turnout last weekend at the 67th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo reflected the sport's drawing power. Rain kept numbers down Thursday, but by the end of Friday's performance enough fans bought tickets that the entire rodeo's expenses had been covered -- a notable achievement with social gatherings discouraged by state and local governments. Saturday's attendance exceeded Friday's.

Lincoln's success story becomes a shining star, bucking the trend of a long list of canceled local events including the Apple Fest, Clothesline Fair, and Prairie Grove Fourth of July celebrations.

Cowboy and cowgirl resolve made this year's rodeo happen.

Members of Lincoln Riding Club kept doing what they knew to do, operating from individual and a collective decision to carry on with the rodeo.

Teigan Parker's first impressions of Lincoln will conjure up good memories, and the 19-year-old cowgirl, who currently attends Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 90 miles away at Miami, Okla., provided the ultimate endorsement.

"This time people are so nice, the people are so giving. It's like family down here," Teigan Parker said. "So, I'll be sure to be back whether it's with a title or not I'll be back."