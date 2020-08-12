MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Paisley Teague, of Siloam Springs (left), was crowned Lincoln Riding Club princess by 2019 princess Bailey Sizemore during Saturday's rodeo performance at the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Elaina Knight, of Van Buren (left), was crowned Miss Lincoln Riding Club by 2019 queen Landree Cunningham during Saturday's rodeo performance at the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Rilynn Foster and Myles Mason, both of Prairie Grove, won the 2020 Lincoln Riding Club titles of Lil' Miss and Lil' Mister. They were honored Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the Morrow Country Store.
