MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Tatum Perkins, 11, helps a young cowgirl get off after a successful mutton busting ride Saturday while his younger brother, Tripp Perkins, moves in to help. The boys are sons of Charlie and Christy Perkins of Farmington and grandsons of legendary rodeo clown Woody Porter.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Saturday steer wrestling action thrilled spectators during the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo held at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena last weekend.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Royalty contestants gathered in the center of the arena during coronation ceremonies Saturday at the 67th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Mason Smith, 7, and Layla Burke, 9, ride double on an 8-year-old bay pony named Annabelle with a boost from Maci Stanley, 6. The Watts, Okla. children attended the 67th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Friday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Arianna Price, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., a member of the Lincoln Riding Club, waits for Saturday's performance to get underway. Price performed with her 19-year-old paint Leonard as a member of the Arkansas Fillies, a junior drill team.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Danyel Moore, Miss Rodeo of the Ozark, was among the visiting royalty attending the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo last weekend.