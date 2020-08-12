Sign in
Lincoln Rodeo Results by Mark Humphrey | Today at 10:19 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Junior cowboy Dax Ketzler got hung up during Friday's Mutton Busting, but he was OK scoring 78 points the hard way.

LINCOLN -- The action flew fast and furious from Thursday's wet opening with rain dampening the Lincoln Riding Club Arena to a hot Saturday finale during the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo last weekend.

Total money paid out amounted to $17,378.29 for the rodeo, sanctioned jointly by the ACRA and IPRA.

The only qualified bull ride happened Friday with Mason Spain earning a 72 point ride going home with $1,265.

The bareback top spot was decided in the last go-round.

Danny Weil's 83 point ride Saturday night won him $342.70 to edge out Luke Thrash, who scored 82 on Thursday and took home $205.62 for second place. Job Dunlavey placed third with a 67 point score for $137.08.

Steer wrestling thrilled fans with four of the first five cowboys turning in times of 6.1 seconds or better to tighten things up Saturday. Mason Couch won the event in a lightning fast 4.4 seconds claiming $750.72 in prize money while Laramie Warren secured his steer in 5.0 to win $563.04.

Danell Tipton started things off with a time of 5.2 Thursday, good for $281.52 and third place, while Kaleb Summers went 5.2 seconds to finish fourth with $281.52.

Ranch bronc riding showcased before a large crowd Saturday. The first two cowboys, Landon Parsons and Laramie Wieland shared second place with identical 79 point scores, winning $79.05 apiece. They were upstaged by the third rider Saturday, R.J. Smith, scoring a 90 to win the event and $237.15.

Two of the top four scores in tie-down roping occurred Saturday. Tylen Layton, the next to last competitor, won the event with a time of 9.3 and pocketed $730.48. Earlier Ben Piazza turned in a time of 9.7, placing fourth with a $182.62 pay day. A pair of cowboys competing during Friday's slack, Austin Lawrence and Nathan Hughes shared second place with times of 9.6 and each won $456.55.

The ladies breakaway roping championship went to Rebekah Davis, the first cowgirl up on Saturday. Davis recorded a super fast 3.3 to win $710.24. Amber Butler and Kendyl Hutton were a 10th of a second off at 3.4 and won $355.12 apiece for sharing second place. Tamra Smith also won $355.12 with a time of 3.45.

Team roping header winners were: Terry Crow, first in 5.5 winning $953.80; Clint Peverly and Jake Cooper, second, 5.6 taking home $692.30 each; Casey Hicks, fourth in 5.9 winning $450.80; Dalton Turner, fifth in 6.1 for $289.80; and Adam Hubler, sixth in 6.2 for $161.

Team roping heeler winners were: Jake Pianalto, first with a time of 5.5 claiming $953.80; Levi Wilson and Tyler Hutchins sharing second with times of 5.6 to collect $692.30 apiece; Stitches Stanley, fourth in 5.9 to earn $450.80; Garrett Smith, fifth in 6.1 for $289.80; and Jonathan Hamby, sixth with a time of 6.2 earning $161.

