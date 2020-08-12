MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Shania Downing, of Farmington (left), was crowned Miss Lincoln Riding Club by 2019 junior queen Savannah Perkins during Saturday's rodeo performance at the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

MORROW -- Vivid images portraying evolution of the cowgirl lifestyle rolled off the tongues of candidates vying for the 2020 Lincoln Riding Club Junior Queen during speech and modeling competition.

Four contestants took turns presenting an oral history of the cowgirl while making speeches at the Morrow Country Store Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Shania Downing, daughter of Shane and Angelina Downing, of Farmington, wound up winning the 2020 LRC Junior Queen crown Saturday. The 15-year-old started off with a bang last Wednesday.

"Have you ever heard the statement, 'you ride like a girl?' Well, let me tell you something, I'm not going to talk about the bling, the makeup, the hairspray or the clothes," Shania said.

"I'm going to talk about how this one girl who can get down and dirty, do every rodeo thing you ask her to."

Shania launched into an account detailing the life of Lucille Mulhall, who was identified as a "cowgirl" before the term gained widespread use.

Shania referred to a Roughrider's Reunion in Oklahoma City when Mulhall caught the attention of future president Theodore Roosevelt.

"A 14-year-old girl out-rode and out-roped all of his men," Shania said. "Roosevelt was impressed because none of his troops could have done a better job."

While in office President Roosevelt visited the Mulhall Ranch in Oklahoma and went riding with Mulhall in 1905.

"Am I hearing this right?" Shania asked, punctuating the incredible story.

"The President, Theodore Roosevelt, came out to the ranch to go riding and while they were riding, they spotted a wolf. The President said, 'If you rope that wolf, I will give you a saddle.' Shortly after that, that wolf soon became Theodore's favorite rug," Shania said.

"Wow!"

"What a saddle."

Shania, a ninth grader at Farmington Junior High, won the horsemanship portion of the junior queen contest for the second year in-a-row.

Chloie Thomas, 12, daughter of Andrew and Ashley Thomas, of Farmington, finished as First Runner-Up. Chloie got right to the point in conjuring up word pictures.

"When I visualize a rodeo queen, I see a talented horse-rider on the backs of pretty horses flying faster around the arena carrying sponsor flags or standing still in the middle of the arena holding in honor 'Old Glory,' who makes time to sign autographs and talk to girls just like me," Chloie said.

"I see a spokeswoman trying to keep the sport of rodeo alive."

​Maci Dean Atchison, 12, daughter of Billy and Tara Atchison, of Stilwell, Okla., will be in the seventh grade at Epic Charter School. She finished as Second Runner-Up.

"Queens are ambassadors of the rodeo," Maci said. "They advocate history and culture of the sport of rodeo wearing crown, sash and bracelets of choice, and some rodeo queens to this day still wear cactus ruffle denim."

Brooklyn Teague, 12, daughter of Andy and Tonya Teague, of Siloam Springs, recalled milestone moments in the history of the cowgirl. Brooklyn placed as Third Runner-Up.

"In 1965 they started the Miss Rodeo America and that was a game-changer. Because of it local cowgirls could go and be an icon and a role model to all," Brooklyn said.

Brooklyn, who will be in the seventh grade this fall, wrapped up her speech urging those in attendance of the importance of maintaining continuity in selecting rodeo royalty.

"Possibly one of the most important parts of the history is keeping the little girls on the fence happy because without them we won't have a future in rodeo queens."