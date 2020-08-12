PRAIRIE GROVE

Jennifer West, 42, of Springdale, was cited July 31 in connection with speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Engler, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 3 in connection with domestic assault, resisting arrest.

Joshua Anastasio, 46, of Siloam Springs, was arrested Aug. 3 in connection with DWI, driving on a suspended driver's license for DWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless driving, fictitious tag, no liability insurance, open container, refusal to submit.

Dayman Blackburn, 42, of Springdale, was cited Aug. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Micah Dennis, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jennifer Lovelace-Chandler, 42, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Dillon Ray Gunter, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 25 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Michelle Renee Holst, 51, of Farmington, was arrested July 26 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Domico Sanchez Taylor, 28, of Farmington, was arrested July 27 in connection with failure to appear.

Aaron Don Mcpherson, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested July 28 in connection with possession of meth or cocaine -- less than 2gm, possession of drug paraphernalia -- felony.

Luke C. Newell, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 28 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Eric Paul Oliver, 40, of West Fork, was arrested July 28 in connection with possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10gm but less than 200gm.

Cortney Wrene Dixon, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 28 in connection with possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10gm but less than 200gm.

Nathaniel Dwight Ramey, 31, of West Fork, was arrested July 29 in connection with failure to appear.

Torrance Aundre Bradley, 42, of Springdale, was arrested July 30 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Bethany Jean Hollingsworth, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 1 in connection with public intoxication/drinking in public, endangering the welfare of minor -- 3rd degree, DWI -- operation of vehicle during DWI license suspension or revocation.