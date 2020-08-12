Members of Prairie Grove Class of 2020 file into Tiger Arena to "Pomp and Circumstance" for Saturday's graduation ceremony. All graduates wore masks and sat in chairs that were spaced six feet apart. Guests were limited, had assigned seats and sat together in family groups.

Members of Prairie Grove Class of 2020 file into Tiger Arena to "Pomp and Circumstance" for the high school's graduation ceremony Aug. 1. All graduates wore masks and sat in chairs that were spaced six feet apart. Guests were limited, had assigned seats and sat together in family groups.

Prairie Grove graduate Aniyah Gibbs sings the National Anthem for the 2020 Prairie Grove graduation ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

Ron Bond, who resigned as Prairie Grove High School principal this year, presided over his last graduation ceremony Saturday morning. Bond will be a classroom teacher at Prairie Grove Junior High for the 2020-21 school year. Jed Davis has been named the new high school principal.

Prairie Grove graduate Alex Edmiston addresses his classmates during graduation Saturday at Tiger Arena.

PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove graduate Megan Cunningham sings and plays the guitar for the song "You're Going to Miss This," for the school's commencement ceremony held Aug. 1 at Tiger Arena. Graduate Atticus Warren also sang and played the guitar. He sang "Letter to Me."

Alisyn Carte stands to have her photo made holding her Prairie Grove High School diploma. Principal Ron Bond called out names and high school counselor Mandy Hunt placed the diplomas at the edge of the table so graduates could pick them up. The traditional, congratulatory handshake was not part of this year's ceremony because of covid-19 concerns.

Prairie Grove graduate Jillian Stark lets everyone know about her future plans. The 2020 graduate will go from being a Prairie Grove Tiger to an Arkansas Razorback.