Gov. Asa Hutchinson explains a graph showing new covid-19 cases during the daily covid-19 press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) - Photo by Thomas Metthe
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 2:30 p.m.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 52,665 Monday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 599.
Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80h-uzw6z9I]
