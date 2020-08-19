Brand New Church in Farmington is sponsoring a "Back the Blue Event" to support Farmington and Prairie Grove police departments and the Arkansas Chapter of COPs.
The skeet shooting event will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Danner Farm on Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. The entry fee for shooters is $15 and includes lunch. Participants are to bring their own guns and ammunition. Ear and eye protection required.
To register or for more information, go to the Brand New Church Facebook page and the link to the event or go to the link from the church website, brandnewchurch.com.
