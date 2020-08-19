FARMINGTON -- Farmington Creek subdivision moved one step closer to being built when the Farmington City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to rezone approximately 3.88 acres of land on Ecology Drive during its Aug. 10 meeting.

Ordinance 2020-11 calls for Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 of Farmington Creek Subdivision and Parcel #760-01318-000 to be rezoned from R-2 (Residential Medium) to MF-2 (Multifamily).

"On our contract that we got from PAS Leasing which is Paul Schmidt, he made the requirement for the rezoning to go from R-2 to MF-2 so it could be multifamily," Mayor Ernie Penn said at the meeting.

Multiple-family 2 is the city's highest density zone for such developments. It allows duplexes, tri-plexes, quads and apartments.

The City Council unanimously voted to pass the ordinance along with an emergency clause, suspending the rules and reading the ordinance by title only.

The emergency clause was included so PAS would be able to close on the sale by Aug. 25, according to Mayor Ernie Penn.

Diane Bryant, Ward 4, Position 1 council member, said she was OK with the zoning but was concerned about flooding in the subdivision.

"I'm a little concerned if we have a bad flood that those homes might be underwater," Bryant said.

Bryant asked if there were any provisions the city could make to insist the developer build the houses on concrete blocks.

Penn said the developer will have to do that anyway. He said his understanding is that the project will take about year so the developer can meet state requirements for building in a flood zone.

Part of the acreage to be developed is presently being used as Ecology Park located off of Double Springs Road in the Farmington Creek Subdivision.

The City Council voted to sell Ecology Park on June 8, along with the undeveloped lots for a total of 3.4 acres for a bid of $85,000, to Paul Schmidt with PAS Leasing LLC, according to a June 24 article in the "Washington County Enterprise Leader."

In other business the City Council unanimously approved Resolution 2020-11 authorizing the sale of property to PAS Leasing. Penn said City Attorney Steve Tennant recommended having a resolution authorizing the sale of the property.

"(Tennant) feels strongly that we have a resolution so we can provide that to the title company that shows the city council authorized the sale of the property," Penn said.

The council also voted to approve the removal of a computer from the library inventory. The computer being removed was purchased in 2015, according to a memo prepared by Librarian Rachel Sawyer on Aug. 10.

The Friends of the Farmington Library received a Willard and Pat Walker grant to purchase new literary stations and tablets, Sawyer said. The grant paid to replace the computer and added an additional work station at the library, Sawyer said.

"We just don't have room for this many (computers) anymore and the graphics card is really bad on this one," Sawyer said.

Police Chief Brian Hubbard celebrated 20 years with the city of Farmington, Penn said.

"We had a nice little reception for him today," Penn said.

Public Works Manager Floyd Shelley cooked hamburgers and hot dogs, Penn said. Hubbard also received an anniversary cake and a plaque from the city of Farmington for his office.

"We're really proud of Brian and where he's taken our police department and the officers that he's hired," Penn said.

Shelley also celebrated 12 years with the city of Farmington, Penn said. Maintenance worker Brian Clevenger and police officer Taylor Talley each celebrated three years with the city, Penn said.

Resolution 2020-12 concerning a resolution setting a public hearing to discuss right-of-way and easement vacation to lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 of the Hamblen subdivision was pulled by the owner, Penn said.

Neither the mayor, nor Tennant gave a reason why the resolution was pulled, but Tennant believes this will be brought back at a future date.