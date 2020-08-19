LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Robyn Walters, director of Lincoln Senior Center, hands a meal to one of her senior adults last week. Local centers continue to provide curbside meals Monday-Friday during the covid-19 pandemic. Lincoln gives out an average of 40 meals each day for its drive-thru service. Senior centers in Washington County remain closed because of coronavirus concerns.

