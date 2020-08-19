Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Curbside Meals Continue by Lynn Kutter | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Robyn Walters, director of Lincoln Senior Center, hands a meal to one of her senior adults last week. Local centers continue to provide curbside meals Monday-Friday during the covid-19 pandemic. Lincoln gives out an average of 40 meals each day for its drive-thru service. Senior centers in Washington County remain closed because of coronavirus concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Robyn Walters, director of Lincoln Senior Center, hands a meal to one of her senior adults. Local senior centers continue to provide curbside meals Monday-Friday during the covid-19 pandemic. Lincoln gives out an average of 40 meals each day for its drive-thru service. Senior centers in Washington County remain closed because of coronavirus concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Robyn Walters, director of Lincoln Senior Center, hands a meal to one of her senior adults. Local senior centers continue to provide curbside meals Monday-Friday during the covid-19 pandemic. Lincoln gives out an average of 40 meals each day for its drive-thru service. Senior centers in Washington County remain closed because of coronavirus concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Robyn Walters, director of Lincoln Senior Center, hands a meal to one of her senior adults. Local senior centers continue to provide curbside meals Monday-Friday during the covid-19 pandemic. Lincoln gives out an average of 40 meals each day for its drive-thru service. Senior centers in Washington County remain closed because of coronavirus concerns.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT