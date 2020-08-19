Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center will sponsor its first fundraising event since the covid-19 pandemic started in the middle of March, and senior centers were closed for coronavirus concerns.

The center will have its first "Drive-In Bingo" game night in the parking lot at Farmington City Hall on Main Street.

Bingo will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 20. Concessions will be available and delivered to participants' vehicles by carhops.

Fee is $10 for the first card and $15 for a double game card. Additional cards are $5 for singles and $10 for doubles.

Prizes will be awarded and social distancing will be required.

Participants will be asked to turn to a designated radio channel in their vehicles and they will be able to hear the Bingo caller through a radio transmitter.

Paper Bingo cards will be used and a dabber to mark cards will be handed out to patrons. Each car will receive a number and 60 spots will be available for the event.

Park spots can be reserved ahead of time. For more information, call the center at 479-267-5709.