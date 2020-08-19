FARMINGTON -- Farmington Police Chief Brian Hubbard celebrated his 20th anniversary with the city's police department on Aug. 10.

The city held a cookout for the chief where Floyd Shelley, department of public works manger, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, according to Mayor Ernie Penn. The city also gave Hubbard a cake and a plaque commemorating his years of service, Hubbard said.

"Everyone that's here, the patrolmen, the administration is like a family. This is family to me," Hubbard said.

Hubbard began his career working for Honda of Russellville in 1994, he said. After a year, Hubbard became a police officer in Russellville in 1995, he said.

He went back to the dealership about a year later because he was offered a position as parts manager and assistant store manager, Hubbard said. Hubbard spent six more years there before making his way to Farmington, he said.

In July of 2000, Hubbard moved north to Farmington to start a landscaping business with his brother-in-law, he said. The landscaping business did not pan out, but while Hubbard and his wife Racheal were looking for a house he met someone from the city of Farmington who told him about an opening in the police department, he said.

Hubbard worked his way up in the department making it to chief of police in 2007.

During his time with the Farmington Police Department, Hubbard said he has seen a lot of changes.

When Hubbard was hired, the department consisted of only five officers. Over the years the department has grown to 18 officers, Hubbard said.

Another change Hubbard has seen is a police headquarters growing from a one-room building which consisted of an office and patrol room to a seven-room building which is now getting an expansion, Hubbard said.

Some of the other changes Hubbard plans on making include expanding the patrol room, adding more officers, updating the evidence room and putting in a locker room for his officers, he said.

When asked if he plans to retire anytime soon, Hubbard told Penn he plans to keep working as long as he feels good about working, the mayor said.

"I have two years till I can officially retire," Hubbard said. "I will keep trudging on as long as my mind and my body let me."