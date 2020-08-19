Sign in
Farmington Seizes No. 1 Seed With 2011 Regional Title In Hand STORIES OF THE DECADE: 2010-2019 by Mark Humphrey | August 19, 2020 at 2:30 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Ashdown senior Bethany Mulholland is tagged out by Farmington sophomore third baseman Payton Wiedner in the fourth inning during the 4A State Championship at Bogle Park in Fayetteville on Friday, May 20, 2011.

SPORTS EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of an on-going series highlighting top sports stories for the 2010-2019 decade at Farmington High School and its alumni.

FARMINGTON -- Facing a familiar opponent, Farmington wasted no time establishing its dominance as the Lady Cardinals defeated Gravette 7-3 in the 2011 4A North Regional finals.

Gravette's lead-off hitter Kyndra Meeker took a base when a balk was called. She advanced into scoring position on Megan Ward's sacrifice fly. Farmington starter Madison Barnes struck out Destaney Wishon for the second out, but Shyanne Nichols singled, driving in Meeker and staking the Lady Lions to a quick 1-0 lead out-of-the-gate. A base-running error ended the threat and Farmington went to work.

Three batters into it's first at-bat Farmington took a 3-1 lead on Kala Crisp's bases-clearing home run over the left field wall on the heels of a single by Michaela Larabee and Jayme Kutter's bunt. She was Jayme Doss then.

Gravette (19-8) regained its composure and got the next three batters out, but it was too late -- Farmington already set the tone, although the Lady Lions made it a one run game in the top of the second.

Kate Stidham led off with a single into center field then moved up on a bunt. Adriana Olvera plated her when she hit into a fielder's choice and the Lady Cardinals couldn't come up with an out. Barnes struck out the next two batters to preserve a 3-2 Farmington lead.

When the top of the order came up again in the third inning more Farmington runs came across. Larabee got things rolling with a single up the middle, advancing on Kutter's sacrifice and holding steady when Christian Parker flew out to left field.

Samantha Combs reached on an error with Larabee and Crisp racing home. Kelsie Stewart came up and likewise reached on an error, making it all the way to third after Combs scored Farmington's sixth run. A ground-out ended the inning with the Lady Cardinals tacking on insurance runs to forge a 6-2 cushion.

In the top of the fifth Ward singled to start a Gravette attack. She went to second on Wishon's sacrifice fly and the Lady Lions had two aboard when Nichols walked. Ward eventually scored, but Barnes ended the inning with a strike-out.

In the bottom half of the inning Crisp and Combs capitalized on Lady Lion errors, the second of which, allowed Crisp to score, pushing Farmington out to a 7-3 advantage, which the Lady Cardinals made hold up.

Crisp went 2-for-3 with a home-run and 3 RBIs and Larabee was 2-for-4.

Barnes scattered 7 hits in a complete-game effort. Farmington left 3 runners on base while Gravette stranded 7.

4A NORTH REGIONAL SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

May 9, 2011

At Clarksville

Farmington 7, Gravette 3

Farmington (28-4) .....303^010^x^--^7^5^4

Gravette (19-8) ......110^010^0^--^3^7^3

W -- Barnes (26-2).

2011 CLASS 4A NORTH REGIONAL SCORES

At Clarksville

Friday, May 6, 2011

Dardanelle 3, Prairie Grove 0

Farmington 4, Clarksville 2

Gravette 1, Waldron 0

Pottsville 1, Ozark 0

Saturday, May 7, 2011

Farmington 3, Pottsville 0

Gravette 5, Dardanelle 4

Monday, May 9, 2011

Consolation

Pottsville 11, Dardanelle 6

Championship

Farmington 7, Gravette 3

