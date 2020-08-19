Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Farmington senior starting pitcher Madison Barnes delivers a pitch against Ashdown during the 4A state championship at Bogle Park in Fayetteville on Friday, May 20, 2011. Barnes was named MVP. She now teaches at first grade at Williams Elementary in Farmington.

SPORTS EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of an on-going series highlighting top sports stories for the 2010-2019 decade at Farmington High School and its alumni.

FARMINGTON -- Repeatedly issuing an intentional walk sometimes creates tension for the team receiving the free pass if fans work themselves into a tizzy over the tactic.

Players and coaches try to ignore those negative vibes, but they can build up none-the-less and add to the drama of late-game pressure situations. Such was the case in Farmington's hair-raising, 6-5, victory over De Queen on May 14, 2011, at Heber Springs.

"That game stuck out to me. In the quarterfinals we played De Queen. The game was tied. It went back and forth and we won by one run," said Jayme (Doss) Kutter, who recently shared some of her memories from Farmington's 2011 State championship season with the Enteprise-Leader.

The game became memorable for many reasons, not the least of which was Farmington coach Randy Osnes ducking onto the bus to avoid a confrontation with an irate mother of an opposing player, whom Osnes wisely chose not to pitch to.

Assistant coach Steve Morgan normally ran interference, diffusing those types of things, but he missed the game due to family obligations. Other coaches were out sick so Osnes managed the game alone.

Of course, the intentional walk also causes challenges for the team on defense which give up a base runner, but Osnes' confidence in his defense behind junior ace Madison Barnes proved justified.

Farmington exploded for 5 runs in the fifth, erasing a 4-2 deficit and taking control after starting off with the first two batters out.

Christian Parker singled into the left corner and Samantha Combs placed a single into left field setting the stage for Kelsie Stewart, whose 2 RBI triple rallied Farmington into a 4-4 draw. Sophomore slugger Payton Wiedner then knocked a 2 run shot over left field wall, and bam -- Farmington surged ahead 6-4 on the home run then held off the Lady Leopards over the final two innings.

De Queen made it a 1-run contest in the top of the sixth. Danielle McRae's lead-off single landed in left center. Cobb again took an intentional walk giving the Lady Leopards two runners aboard. Barnes induced a grounder which she fielded and threw to first to get an out followed by a grounder to shortstop for a second out.

Next came the defensive play upon which the game hinged.

De Queen's Kelsie King drove in a run with a single into left center field, but the Lady Cardinals prevented the tying run from scoring and held onto a precarious 6-5 lead. Yet another intentional walk loaded the bases, but Barnes got out of the jam by getting the next batter to hit into a fielder's choice. Wiedner made a stop at third and threw to second for the force out, ending the threat.

Facing the bottom of the order in the seventh, Barnes gave De Queen no chance. She induced a grounder to herself playing pitcher and a fly-out to left field before striking out the final batter.

"It was the most intense game I played in all four years at Farmington," Kutter said. "After winning that game, we knew we had the ability to win state."

De Queen took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kelsie Emerson (5-6 junior) smashed a two-out solo home run over left field wall. Barnes got the next batter, Kelsie King, to fly out, limiting the damage.

Farmington answered in its second at-bat when senior Samantha Combs blasted a lead-off homer over the left center wall tying the game at 1-1.

The Lady Cardinals slipped ahead 2-1 in the third. Shortstop Makayla Larrabee doubled into right center. Next up was Doss-Kutter, who bunted and reached on error allowing Larabee to score. Kutter stole second to get into scoring position but was left stranded.

Farmington loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn't cash in.

De Queen sensed an opportunity and the Lady Leopards regained the lead, scoring 3 runs on 1 hit aided by a pair of intentional walks in the top of the fifth.

With one out an intentional walk was issued to Lacy Cobb. The next batter doubled into left field evening the score at 2-2. Barnes dinged Kelsie King and De Queen had two runners aboard with two outs. Another intentional walk loaded the bases and Farmington surrendered a go-ahead run to De Queen on Ashley Davis' bunt. With the bases still loaded another run walked in and De Queen went in front, 4-2, before Farmington could get out of the inning.

De Queen left 10 runners stranded including 2 in the second as well as bases-loaded situations in fifth and sixth innings.

Farmington left 7 runners on base after loading the bases in the fourth, and getting 2 aboard in fifth.

STATE CLASS 4A SOFTBALL QUARTERFINAL

May 14, 2011

At Heber Springs

Farmington 6, De Queen 5

De Queen (N/A) ......100^031^0^--^5^5^2

Farmington (30-4) .....011^040^x^--^6^11^2

W -- Barnes (29-2). L -- Sellers.