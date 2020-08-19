There was another family gathering Saturday, at the home of Johnny and Anna Cheatham, with a cook-out and the regular accompanying feast down by the pond. Many pictures were made, especially by the huge oak tree under which the group celebrated (in the shade.)

This is probably the last get-together, as cousins Allee Lipford and Derek Cheatham leave this week for college in the far southwest corner of our state. I was anxious about the fact they would be so far away, instead of the U of A where the others attended, and are attending, where they could come home when they wished. Both families here visited Ouachita Baptist College, and from all reports, it is a good Christian college, with one-on-one care and instruction.

I am great-grandma. Again! Little Brylee Luttrell was born Monday, Aug. 10, and judging from the sound of her voice over the phone, just minutes after her birth, she is plenty strong and healthy. She is welcomed by her parents Chris and Megan Luttrell, brothers Westin and Waylyn and sister Brynlee. She is one of many who each is "worth a million," why I say I am rich.

This has been an unusual year, weather wise. I don't remember rainstorms coming from the west, instead of from the south, and four of them were "white-outs" as far as visibility was concerned. More than two inches have been in August, really unusual.

Happy birthday to Damon Laycox, Edna Tatum, Richard Moore, Eloise Parker, Jay Norton, Sydni Ayers, Kirsten May, Candice Wooton, Nathan Prater, Reba Moore.

Happy anniversary to Hollis and Verla Barker.

Happy years, all!

