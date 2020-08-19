If working from home and staring at the yard has ignited that need to learn more about gardening, now is the time to apply for the Arkansas Master Gardener program, the state's largest horticulture volunteer and education organization.

Beginning with just four counties and 40 members in 1988, the Arkansas Master Gardener program is now 3,100 volunteers strong in 67 counties.

The application period for new members is open until Oct. 1 and applications are available through your county Cooperative Extension Service office. A directory of county offices throughout Arkansas can be found at https://www.uaex.edu/counties/.

"This program would be of interest to anyone who would like to sharpen their horticulture knowledge and skills," said Berni Kurz, extension educator-consumer horticulture for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

In deference to pandemic safety practices, the training will be conducted online.

"Individuals will be able to complete an online horticulture training program designed for homeowners who are interested in becoming a Master Gardener volunteer through their local County Extension office," he said.

Trainees will learn about basic botany, soils and fertilizer, pest control and pesticide use. In addition, there will be classes on landscape design, vegetable and fruit gardening, annuals and perennials and other topics of interest to homeowners.

"Once the participant completes the course, they will be immersed in Master Gardener volunteer projects where they will be able to put newly learned skills into action and learn gardening secrets from other Master Gardeners," Kurz said.

For general information about the Master Gardener program in Arkansas, visit https://www.uaex.edu/yard-garden/master-gardeners/.