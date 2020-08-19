Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Practicing Safely by Lynn Kutter | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington High Band members Ella Curtis, left, Pixie Hickerson and Carson Dearing practice in the high school parking lot using safety measures because of covid-19 concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington High Band members Ella Curtis, left, Pixie Hickerson and Carson Dearing practice in the high school parking lot using safety measures because of covid-19 concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington High Band members Ella Curtis, left, Pixie Hickerson and Carson Dearing practice in the high school parking lot using safety measures because of covid-19 concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Nicole Holt, a clarinet player with Farmington High Band, wears a mask because of covid-19 concerns and a hat to protect her from the sun during practice one morning.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Nicole Holt, a clarinet player with Farmington High Band, wears a mask because of covid-19 concerns and a hat to protect her from the sun during practice one morning.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Nicole Holt, a clarinet player with Farmington High Band, wears a mask because of covid-19 concerns and a hat to protect her from the sun during practice one morning.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington High Band Director Jim Spillars gives instructions during marching practice in one of the high school parking lots. Spillars said he was expecting about 90 students for the high school band but numbers are down because some students have decided to attend school virtually this year and others are not participating in band because of covid-19 concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington High Band Director Jim Spillars gives instructions during marching practice in one of the high school parking lots. Spillars said he was expecting about 90 students for the high school band but numbers are down because some students have decided to attend school virtually this year and others are not participating in band because of covid-19 concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington High Band Director Jim Spillars gives instructions during marching practice in one of the high school parking lots. Spillars said he was expecting about 90 students for the high school band but numbers are down because some students have decided to attend school virtually this year and others are not participating in band because of covid-19 concerns.

photo
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER
photo
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT