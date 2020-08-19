LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington High Band members Ella Curtis, left, Pixie Hickerson and Carson Dearing practice in the high school parking lot using safety measures because of covid-19 concerns.

Nicole Holt, a clarinet player with Farmington High Band, wears a mask because of covid-19 concerns and a hat to protect her from the sun during practice one morning.

Farmington High Band Director Jim Spillars gives instructions during marching practice in one of the high school parking lots. Spillars said he was expecting about 90 students for the high school band but numbers are down because some students have decided to attend school virtually this year and others are not participating in band because of covid-19 concerns.

