SPORTS EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of an on-going series highlighting top sports stories for the 2010-2019 decade at Farmington High School and its alumni.
FARMINGTON -- Clarksville got stingy after letting runners on base, allowing only 4 runs despite 13 Farmington hits but those were enough to pull out a 4-2 win qualifying for state.
Fortunately the Lady Cardinals were just as stingy limiting Clarksville, host team for the 4A North Regional softball tournament, to 2 runs on 3 hits behind the pitching of Madison Barnes, who struck out 5 on May 6, 2011.
After Clarksville tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third, the Lady Cardinals responded by loading the bases for sophomore Payton Wiedner, who singled to bring Christian Parker across the plate giving Farmington a one-run lead.
The way the Lady Cardinal defense performed, Parker all but finished off the Lady Panthers when she blasted a solo home run pushing Farmington's lead to 4-2 in the fifth.
Farmington grabbed an early 1-0 lead on Kala Crisp's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the first inning. Lead-off hitter Michaela Larabee singled into left center and moved into scoring position on Jayme (Doss) Kutter's sacrifice bunt. Crisp scored Farmington's second run, Parker singled to move Crisp up a base and Samantha Combs drove in a run by sending a single deep into left center.
Clarksville short-circuited the threat by retiring consecutive batters leaving a pair of base runners stranded.
4A NORTH REGIONAL SOFTBALL
May 6, 2011
At Clarksville
Farmington 4, Clarksville 2
Farmington (27-4) .....201^010^x^--^4^13^1
Clarksville (xx-xx) ......002^000^0^--^2^3^1
W -- Barnes (24-2).